Five Seahawks Garner Men’s Outdoor Track & Field All-Coast-To-Coast Honors

By David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
 3 days ago
VERO BEACH, Fla. – The Coast-To-Coast (C2C) Athletic Conference office released the 2022 Men’s Outdoor Track & Field All-C2C Teams on Tuesday (June 14) and the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s outdoor track & field team had five land on the All-C2C Teams.

The 2022 campaign marked the second season of the men’s outdoor track & field program.

Junior thrower Ethan Carpenter (Leonardtown, Md./Leonardtown) earned spots on the All-C2C First Team in the discus throw and shot put while picking up All-C2C Third Team honors in the hammer throw. Carpenter concludes his junior campaign as a four-time All-C2C selection after garnering All-C2C Third Team honors in the weight throw at the 2022 C2C Indoor Track & Field Championships.

Additionally, the foursome of first-year Zane Obi (Gaithersburg, Md./Quince Orchard), sophomore captain William Christophel (Greensboro, Md./North Caroline), senior Christian Oliverio (Beltsville, Md./Gonzaga College), and sophomore Emmanuel Douge (Frederick, Md./Oakdale) all gained All-C2C Third Team honors after finishing third in the 4x400m relay.

“It is a great honor for these guys to become all-conference. They worked very hard, and it showed when it mattered the most,” second-year head coach Reava Potter said.

Carpenter’s first C2C outdoor track & field title came in the shot put as he posted a school and personal record of 13.68m, which ranked 14th in the Mid-Atlantic region at the time, to win the event. He broke his own record of 13.43m set on March 19 at the Alan Connie Shamrock Invitational.

The 6-3 thrower then became the C2C outdoor champion in the discus throw with 42.56m. Carpenter added a third-place finish in the hammer throw with a mark of 47.35m.

The 4x400m relay placed third with a school-record time of 3:29.01, which ranked 11th in the region at the time. The time broke the previous mark of 3:37.09 set at the Christopher Newport University Blue & Silver Challenge on March 27, 2021.

St. Mary’s College finished fifth in the six-team field (39 points) at the 2022 C2C Outdoor Track & Field Championships hosted by CNU on May 6-7. The Seahawks registered five school records as well as seven personal bests over the two-day event.

