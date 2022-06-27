ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calvert County, MD

Calvert Sheriff Pilots License Plate Reading Cameras To Solve Crime

By David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LzOyn_0gNF2EIs00

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they will be installing automated license plate reading (ALPR) cameras in strategic areas around the county to solve and prevent crime. The cameras are built by Flock Safety, a public safety technology company that helps neighborhoods, communities, and law enforcement work together to fight crime.

Flock Safety ALPR cameras help law enforcement investigate crime by providing objective evidence of license plates and vehicle characteristics.

To proactively prevent crime from occurring, the cameras could send a real-time alert to law enforcement when a stolen car or known wanted suspect from a state or national crime database enters the jurisdiction. They can also send alerts if a vehicle associated with a missing person in an AMBER or Silver Alert is detected.

Sheriff Mike Evans, who initiated this pilot program, commented “The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office will maintain policy around the usage of the LPR system. Each search requires a justification, and the data is never sold or shared with third parties. The cameras will be used to solve and reduce property and violent crime and are not intended for minor traffic violations. Although Calvert County is a safe place, this pilot program will allow us to better serve and protect the citizens of Calvert County by using technology to fight crime”.

Flock Safety cameras are in use in over 2,000 cities across 40 states, and the company works with thousands of law enforcement agencies. Law enforcement has reported crime reductions of up to 70% when deploying Flock Safety in their communities.

“At Flock Safety, we believe in building strong bonds between police departments and the citizens they pledge to protect, and we’re proud to partner with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office to help them in the pursuit of public safety,” said Garrett Langley, CEO of Flock Safety.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is eager to utilize this proactive technology which has proven to be a valuable force multiplier. This technology will provide access to real-time data which will make current crime detection and prevention resources more efficient and effective

Comments / 2

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Two arrested riding ATVs recklessly, drugs found

In response to numerous citizen complaints regarding off-road vehicles (ATVs & dirt bikes) operating recklessly in the roadways, the Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Unit conducted a special enforcement effort on June 29 in Waldorf. Officers were made aware that off-road vehicles were being operated recklessly in the area of St. Thomas Drive, Village Street, […]
WALDORF, MD
fox5dc.com

Automated license plate readers in Maryland county raise privacy concerns

CALVERT COUNTY, Md. - A Maryland county is facing questions over privacy concerns after launching a program that will place automated license plate readers throughout the county. The Calvert County Sheriff's Office announced that it will be installing automated license plate readers in strategic places around the county to help...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Two Stolen Guns Recovered During Traffic Stop In Great Mills

GREAT MILLS, Md. – On 6/29/2022, Sgt S. Barlow conducted a traffic stop in the McDonald’s Parking lot, located at 21600 Great Mills Road, Great Mills, MD. Upon making contact with the driver of the vehicle, suspected Marijuana was observed in plain view. One of the occupants of the vehicle, identified as Joequan Daequeze Bush, 20 of Lexington Park, MD, fled the scene but was apprehended a short distance later. He was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun.
GREAT MILLS, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Calvert County, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Calvert County, MD
Crime & Safety
Bay Net

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of June 20, 2022 – June 26, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,399 calls for service throughout the community. Damaged Property: 22-35400. On June 20, 2022, DFC R. Evans responded to the 12600 block of...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#License Plates#Missing Person#Flock Safety#Lpr
WMDT.com

Wicomico Co. Sheriff’s Office charges 15-year-old Parkside student for viral video threat

SALISBURY, Md. – The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Willards teen in connection to a threatening video posted to social media earlier this month. The video was brought to the attention of a school resource officer at Parkside High School on June 14th. The video, which went viral, showed a male holding what appeared to be a rifle while making inappropriate and insensitive threats, including, “Shoot n-word for fun, you hear me?”
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WMDT.com

Police searching for woman wanted across Eastern Shore

DELMARVA – The Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who is wanted in multiple counties across the Eastern Shore. 27-year-old Brittany Stokes is wanted out of Queen Anne’s, Caroline, and Wicomico Counties in Maryland, as well as the state of Delaware. She is currently wanted on the following charges:
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS Baltimore

Suspect Taken Into Custody Following ‘Possible Barricade Situation’; May Be Related To Officer Who Was Dragged

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A person was taken into custody Wednesday morning following a “possible barricade situation” in a West Baltimore rowhome. WJZ has learned from sources that the arrest may be connected to a separate incident on Tuesday night where a Baltimore City police officer was hit by a vehicle during a traffic stop and dragged several blocks. The officer remains on life support. A heavy police presence, including a SWAT Team truck, was been reported just before 9:30 a.m. near The Y in Druid Hill in West Baltimore. SWAT teams and several police officers are on the scene on Druid Hill Avenue. Parts of two roads are closed for about 40 minutes due to what Baltimore Police are calling “a possible barricade situation. Police announced the 1600-1800 blocks of Druid Hill Avenue and the 1600-1800 blocks of McCullough Street were closed just before 11:10 a.m. They were reopened about 11:50 a.m. This is a a breaking news story and will be updated. #BREAKING A heavy police presence on Druid Hill Ave. near the YMCA. SWAT teams and several police officers are all over the scene. @wjz pic.twitter.com/oteut3tAn5 — Jessica Albert (@JessicaAlbertTV) June 29, 2022
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Arrest made in murder of Fairfax nonprofit CEO: police

FAIRFAX, Va. - Authorities have made an arrest in the murder of a nonprofit CEO who was found dead in his Fairfax home. Police say they found 32-year-old Gret Glyer dead from gunshot wounds Friday after they responded to a home in the 9800 block of Bolton Village Court just before 3 a.m.
FAIRFAX, VA
alxnow.com

After hit-and-runs, Alexandria Police capture suspect on foot on Interstate 95

A 34-year-old Maryland man is being held without bond after allegedly smashing his car into two others and then fleeing from police on foot across Interstate 95. The incident occurred on Tuesday, June 21, at around 3:45 p.m. Police were called to the area of Duke Street and Early Street for a report of an injury resulting from a hit-and-run, and were told that the suspect’s Nissan Altima had rear end damage, according to a search warrant affidavit.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy