Cancer

Adele Roberts thanks doctor and NHS ‘angels’ as she reveals she is cancer free

By Connie Evans
 3 days ago

Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts has thanked her doctor and NHS staff, describing them as “angels”, as she reveals she is free of cancer.

Roberts, 43, had been suffering from bowel cancer, revealing in October that she was undergoing treatment and later having surgery to remove a tumour.

In a post on Instagram, Roberts recalled her experience of hearing she was cancer-free as “the most beautiful sound I think I’ve ever heard”.

Alongside an image of her and her doctor, Dr Khan, she wrote: “Angel on Earth. The day I’ve been waiting for.

“Hearing the words “you’re free of cancer” absolutely took my breath away. I keep replaying it in my mind. It was the most beautiful sound I think I’ve ever heard. Even though I was praying Dr Khan would say that to me I don’t think my head let me believe it until I heard it.

“Everything we’ve been through seems to be swirling around in my body and life feels a bit surreal at the moment… BUT I AM SO GRATEFUL! I am counting my blessings.

“I am also in awe of anyone dealing with cancer. The courage, the strength, the determination… and at times, the humour you have shown has been nothing short of super human. You’ve inspired me and given me the fire to never give up. You’re warriors and it’s thanks to seeing you being so strong that’s kept me going. Feel the fear and do it anyway.

“Sometimes it took me all my strength just to get out of bed and face the day but I still did it. Every day I made sure I did something to do a huge f*** you to cancer. It’s taken too many of us. I didn’t know what fate had in store for me but I knew I’d never stop trying.

“Thank you to my family, my friends, everyone who’s taken time to message me, send love or positive thoughts. You’ve kept me going and helped me slay this beast. That’s one thing Dr Khan said to me. Your mind can go to dark places when dealing with cancer but that’s the one thing I knew I had control over. My body might have been dying – it’s still so sore now – but there was no way I was letting it destroy my spirit.

“If anything it’s made me happier than I’ve ever been. Going through the darkness has given me the light. It’s transformed me, given me my little stoma Audrey, brought amazing people into my life and it’s time now for me to start really living.

“Thank you to Dr Kahn, his team and the whole of the NHS. You are angels amongst us. Thank you for saving my life.

“Thank you to my Kate. The reason I had the strength to get out of bed every morning. I will never leave you and I will always find you. In this life and the the next.

“As lovely man I met called Terry told me recently:
Yesterday is history
Tomorrow is a mystery
And today is a gift.”

The presenter has been open about her cancer journey, particularly with her use of a stoma bag, which attaches to her abdomen and collects her faeces, and her experience of chemotherapy.

Thousands of comments were left on the post, wishing Roberts well and celebrating her recovery.

