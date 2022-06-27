ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Performing Arts

Pine Knob Gets Its Old Name Back (and the Very First Concert, 1972)

By John Robinson
1077 WRKR
1077 WRKR
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After a couple of decades, Pine Knob is once again called "Pine Knob". ...and it's about time. I wasn't too thrilled with the name DTE Energy Music Theatre and stubbornly continued to call it “Pine Knob”....couldn't do it...the DTE name kept getting stuck in my throat and I couldn't get it...

wrkr.com

Comments / 0

Related
Loudwire

Three ’90s Alt-Rock Bands Unite to Cover ’80s Supergroup Traveling Wilburys

One of the more fun package tours of 2022 for '90s alt-rock fans has Barenaked Ladies hitting the road with Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket. And if getting all three bands on one bill isn't quite enough, imagine getting all three bands on one song. That's been happening, as Barenaked Ladies recently closed out their set forming a giant supergroup to cover one of the '80s most iconic supergroups.
ROCK MUSIC
NME

Neil Diamond makes rare public appearance and sings ‘Sweet Caroline’

Neil Diamond has made a rare public appearance in the US to sing his hit song ‘Sweet Caroline’. Diamond sung the song at the Boston Red Sox game in the US over the weekend, four years after announcing his retirement from touring back in 2018 after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.
NFL
Outsider.com

Fleetwood Mac’s Mick Fleetwood Admits He Dreamed of Playing With the Rolling Stones

Fleetwood Mac and The Rolling Stones are among the most influential and recognizable bands in rock and roll history. Both bands helped define the sound of American music for decades—despite both being British. In fact, while most consider rock and roll an American cultural export, many of the genre’s most iconic artists are British: The Beatles, Pink Floyd, The Who, Led Zeppelin, etc.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
InsideHook

Paul McCartney’s Brother Recalls the Beatles’ Early Years

On June 6, 1962, 60 years ago this week, the very nervous, almost-Fab foursome of John, Paul, George and Pete entered EMI’s studios on Abbey Road in the St. John’s neighborhood of London for their first recording session under the recording contract that the already legendary producer George Martin had offered their rather green manager, Brian Epstein, on the label he was then managing, Parlophone, when the pair had met the previous February. But the group — who were tearing up the pub and club circuit in the north of England after a long, grueling stint in Hamburg, Germany, where they’d played eight hours a day, six days a week, honing their craft and becoming one of the tightest and rawest bands in the country — nearly didn’t make the cut during that first session.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The 8 Best George Harrison Songs— From The Beatles to Solo Career

Let me in here, I know I’ve been here/ Let me into your heart, George Harrison sings on “I’d Have You Anytime.” Despite singing to a rather ambiguous you, we’d like to think that the late Beatle was singing to our hearts—his fans—as a plea for individual recognition and release post-band breakup. And it worked. Harrison’s solo career was one composed of timeless hits that continue to inspire artists today.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Linda Ronstadt
Person
David Cassidy
DoYouRemember?

Eight Rock And Pop Legends Who Are Rocking Their Way Into Their 80s

Some Rock and Roll music icons from way back have had successful career runs and are still rockin’ and rollin’ into their 80s. Some legends who would have been 80 have passed away, like guitar lord Jimi Hendrix and vocalist Janis Joplin, who died in 1970; and Mama Cass, who died in 1974 —but their legends remain.
MUSIC
The Independent

The Beatles albums ranked in order of greatness

On 26 September 1969, the last album recorded by The Beatles was released. More than five decades after the Fab Four split, the world is still fascinated by the music of the greatest pop group ever. During their lifetime, The Beatles released a dozen studio albums – I don’t include 1967’s Magical Mystery Tour as it was originally only released as a double EP in the UK, and was only bulked up for subsequent re-releases with various singles and non-album tracks much later. Almost all Beatles albums are great in their own way and I’m sure we all have our...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Dave Stewart, Evanescence’s Amy Lee Release Cover of The Everly Brothers’ 1960 Hit “Love Hurts”

Dave Stewart and Amy Lee of Evanescence have recorded their own reimagined version of The Everly Brothers’ 1960 ballad “Love Hurts.”. The stirring rendition, accompanied by a black and white video, starts with Stewart nearly talking through the opening verses of the song as Lee joins in on To take a lot of pain, take a lot of pain / Love is like a cloud / Holds a lot of rain / Love hurts Ooh, ooh, love hurts, with both sharing a duet throughout the remainder of the song.
MUSIC
guitar.com

Jeff Beck is surprised at how far rock has come: “I never thought that the guitar would be sustained for so long”

Guitar virtuoso Jeff Beck has spoken out about how, when he first began playing the instrument, he didn’t expect rock music to have the longevity to still be around today. The guitarist also shares his unwavering fondness for the Stratocaster and explains how he first came to incorporate the sound of feedback in his playing, dubbing the discovery as a very fortunate “accident”.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dte Energy Music Theatre#Concert#Beer#Performing#Monkees#Kentucky Fried Chicken
The US Sun

What is My Life As A Rolling Stone and when is it on?

TO celebrate 60 years of The Rolling Stones, Keith Richards, Mick Jagger, and Ronnie Wood are interviewed for a new documentary coming to BBC Two. Here's everything you need to know. What is the new Rolling Stones documentary?. My Life as a Rolling Stones is a new documentary celebrating 60...
MOVIES
Billboard

If Elvis Presley Wasn’t a Songwriter, Why Was He Paid Like One?

It’s all a big hoax,” Elvis Presley once insisted to an interviewer. “I get one third of the [writing] credit just for recording [a song]. It makes me look smarter than I am!” In fact, by 1950s standards, the Mississippi-born artist who had “never written a song in [his] life” — not “Hound Dog,” not “Jailhouse Rock,” not “Love Me Tender” — had one of the most friendly and lucrative music publishing contracts around. And it was all thanks to a sweet deal struck between Presley’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker, and Hill and Range Publishing.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Bob Dylan, Carole King, and Elton John Celebrate and Serenade Brian Wilson on His 80th Birthday

Click here to read the full article. Brian Wilson is raking in the 80th birthday wishes from an array of friends and musical peers, including Bob Dylan, Carole King, Elton John, and Questlove. The aforementioned artists — and many others — all sent in short video messages celebrating the musician, who entered his eighth decade today, June 20. The clip also includes Smokey Robinson, Barry Gibb, Chuck D, Fleet Foxes, Graham Nash, David Crosby, John Fogerty, Micky Dolenz, My Morning Jacket’s Jim James, and She and Him. Wilson’s longtime collaborator and former Beach Boys bandmate Al Jardine also chimed in —...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NME

Watch a terminally ill Pearl Jam fan join the band onstage

Roland Mandel, a terminally ill fan of Pearl Jam, has joined the band onstage as part of his final wishes. Mandel, who was diagnosed with ALS a year ago and is now wheelchair-bound per a Loudwire report, only has “a few months to live”, and wanted to see the band perform in Berlin as part of his last wishes.
ROCK MUSIC
MTV

Aced A 'Footloose' Dance-Off During Quarantine

The explosive third season of Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy kicked off on June 22 the old-fashioned way: an all-out dance battle between the titular class and their rivals from the Sparrow Academy, all of whom busted moves to Kenny Loggins’s classic hit “Footloose.” And in a behind-the-scenes clip shared with MTV News on Friday (June 24), the cast revealed how much they enjoyed learning the movements to the song that has soundtracked many a montage.
THEATER & DANCE
musictimes.com

Rolling Stones Backstage Secrets: How Each Member Prep For Concerts Revealed

The Rolling Stones were formed in 1962, and they are still one of the most active and well-known rock bands 60 years later. The band now consists of three members: Mick Jagger, 78, Keith Richards, 78, and Ronnie Wood, 75, and it is claimed that they have sold 200 million records over the course of six decades, making them one of the best-selling music artists of all time.
MUSIC
1077 WRKR

1077 WRKR

Kalamazoo, MI
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1077 WRKR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy