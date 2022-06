The famous castle that has been abandoned in the Thousand Islands for 70 years and on the market for the past ten, may actually be getting new life. The Carleton Island Villa could soon have a new owner who has big plans. A Florida real estate investor has offered to buy the old mansion that has been listed for $495,000 for more than a decade. It was recently reduced to $375,000. and is now under contingency.

CAPE VINCENT, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO