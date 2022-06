Dee Beckwith entered the transfer portal from Tennessee in January, and it appears that he’s found a new home. Beckwith is reportedly on the Kentucky roster — according to Maggie Davis of BBN Tonight — as a running back after he saw limited action at running back and on special teams with the Vols. Beckwith, who is listed at 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds, began his career at wide receiver before he shifted to running back during the 2020 season. When Beckwith signed with Tennessee, the Vols won the battle over Florida.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO