ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, TN

Hawkins Co. Rescue Squad helps dog out of 30-foot sinkhole

By Mackenzie Moore
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qw6Vw_0gNF104A00

HANCOCK COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Hawkins County Rescue Squad announced that the Multi-Jurisdictional Rope Rescue Team helped free a dog from a 30-foot sinkhole Saturday afternoon.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XxiCE_0gNF104A00
    Dog rescue in Hancock Co. (Photo: Hawkins Co. Rescue Squad)
  • Dog rescue in Hancock Co. (Photo: Hawkins Co. Rescue Squad)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Piu4N_0gNF104A00
    Dog rescue in Hancock Co. (Photo: Hawkins Co. Rescue Squad)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dhOGE_0gNF104A00
    Dog rescue in Hancock Co. (Photo: Hawkins Co. Rescue Squad)

According to a release from the agency, a dog fell into the sinkhole on Horton Ford Road in Hancock County, and responders arrived at the scene at 2 p.m.

Local 22-year-old recovering after double lung transplant

Team members with the rescue squad and Goshen Valley Volunteer Fire Department lowered a responder into the sinkhole to rescue the dog, named Killer, who was “very excited to see him.”

The three-hour rescue safely reunited Killer with his family.

The rope rescue team , which launched in 2019, consists of members from the Hawkins County Rescue Squad, Hancock County Rescue Squad, Goshen Valley Volunteer Fire Department and Mount Carmel Fire Department.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
wcyb.com

Sullivan County Animal Shelter kittens in need of homes

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — It's peak kitten season and the Sullivan County Animal Shelter has seen it firsthand. Currently the shelter takes in around ten to 15 kittens per week which is the most animals they've had in two years. Kittens aren't able to be adopted until they are...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WKRG News 5

Tennessee rescue team helps dog out of 30-foot sinkhole

HANCOCK COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Hawkins County Rescue Squad announced that the Multi-Jurisdictional Rope Rescue Team helped free a dog from a 30-foot sinkhole Saturday afternoon. According to a release from the agency, a dog fell into the sinkhole on Horton Ford Road in Hancock County. Team members with the rescue squad and Goshen […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Washington County, TN brings back plastic recycling option

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Beginning July 12, Washington County’s Solid Waste Department will once again accept No. 1 and No. 2 plastics for recycling. The service will be available at the following county convenience center locations: Cash Hollow Convenience Center at 193 Cash Hollow Road in Johnson City. Hours include Tuesday through Friday from 8 […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Pets & Animals
Hawkins County, TN
Pets & Animals
Hawkins County, TN
Lifestyle
Hancock County, TN
Government
County
Hawkins County, TN
County
Hancock County, TN
Hawkins County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
WJHL

Kingsport to permanently close Jared Drive to through traffic Friday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Jared Drive will permanently close to through traffic on Friday, Kingsport city officials announced. The city is vacating its portion of the road – an approximately 1,500-foot section stretching from the intersection with Riverport Road to the railroad tracks that cross Jared Drive. The remaining section of Jared Drive will end […]
KINGSPORT, TN
fox17.com

Kitten rescued from inside vending machine at East Tennessee Walmart

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WZTV) — A kitten has a new home after it was found trapped inside of a vending machine Wednesday at a Walmart in East Tennessee. The City of Morristown says that a worker at Walmart in Morristown heard a kitten crying from inside a vending machine during her shift. She called the local fire department to help find the trapped kitten.
MORRISTOWN, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sullivan Commission’s discussion of pageant funds turns ‘chaotic’

BLOUNTVILLE — A 20-minute discussion/debate over a resolution proposing $1,000 county-funded scholarships for the next Miss Kingsport and Miss Sullivan County went from something simple to something complicated and ended with the sponsor rolling the issue to next month. The simple-to-complicated description paraphrases County Attorney Dan Street as commissioner...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rope Rescue#Sinkhole#Hawkins Co#Hancock Co#Nexstar Media Inc
wcyb.com

Work crews conducting smoke tests in Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Work crews will be conducting smoke tests of sanitary sewers in Abingdon this week. The tests will assist in locating breaks and defects in the sewer system. During the test, you may see smoke coming from vent stacks on buildings or from holes in the ground. The smoke has no odor and is not toxic.
ABINGDON, VA
John M. Dabbs

Independence Day Celebration Saturday at Observation Knob Park on South Holston Lake

As the Independence Day weekend approaches, Mark Vance, Park Committee Chairman, says the Sullivan County park is underutilized during most of the season. Vance says the park is planning its seventh Independence Day celebration this weekend, complete with music performances, food trucks, craft vendors, and fireworks over the water for a grand finale. Proceeds from the event go toward expenses and the park's operating fund.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

WCSO: Unicoi business owner charged after taking payments without starting work

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Unicoi business owner is facing felony theft charges, police report. According to the Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), Steven Chase Willis, owner of Earth Effects Landscaping, was arrested on June 25 for theft of over $10,000. The release states the WSCO received complaints of Willis’ landscaping business taking […]
Kingsport Times-News

Assistant chief: Appalachia Fire and Rescue layoffs on hold

APPALACHIA — Appalachia Fire and Rescue has put plans to lay off personnel on hold. Travis Anderson, the organization’s assistant chief, said Tuesday that discussions with some members of the Wise County Board of Supervisors led to a change in last week’s plans to lay off some of the 12 paid fire and EMS personnel and stop providing medical service.
APPALACHIA, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
WJHL

Bristol Tennessee Police Department to host Camp Challenge

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bristol Tennessee Police Department (BTPD) announced it is sponsoring a week-long camp for elementary and middle school students. “Camp Challenge has become a favorite event in our community each summer because it creates the opportunity for kids and police officers to come together in a fun environment,” said Lt. Greg […]
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter qualifies as no-kill shelter

The Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter had a live release rate of 95% in 2021, surpassing the 90% needed to be considered a no-kill shelter. The 90% “save rate” is the nationally recognized benchmark to be considered a no-kill shelter, considering roughly 10% of animals that enter shelters have medical or behavioral circumstances that warrant humane euthanasia, according to leading animal welfare organization Best Friends Animal Society.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Man killed in Washington County, Virginia crash, police say

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A Saltville man was killed in a crash which occurred in Washington County on June 24, according to Virginia State Police. Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 740 just north of Route 750 at 9:24 p.m. Police said a 1990 Ford F350 driven by 41-year-old Jason W. Blevins was going south on Route 740 when it ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, crossed the double yellow line, went off the left side of the road, hit an embankment and a tree, overturned and came to rest back in the road.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
WJHL

WJHL

30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy