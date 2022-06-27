ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan County, WI

64-year-old man dies in crash in Sheboygan County

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41cWuE_0gNF0xed00

A 64-year-old Sheboygan man is dead after authorities say his vehicle entered the median, hit a guardrail and rolled over several times early Monday morning.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that the crash happened around 2:20 a.m. on I-43 near County Road AA / Foster Road, in the Town of Holland.

A preliminary investigation found that the man was heading northbound when the crash happened. Alcohol appears to be a factor, the sheriff's office said.

First responders pronounced the victim dead at the scene of the crash.

The crash closed southbound lanes of the freeway.

The victim will be identified when the family is informed.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

1 dead, 1 critically injured in head-on crash in Kent County

KENT COUNTY, MI – A man was killed and another critically injured Wednesday, June 29, in a head-on crash on Kalamazoo Avenue SE north of 76th Avenue. A 42-year-old Caledonia man died while a 29-year-old Alto man suffered life-threatening injuries. The crash was reported just after 8:30 p.m. on...
KENT COUNTY, MI
iheart.com

Caledonia man, 42, killed in Gaines Township crash

GAINES TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - A man has been killed in a head-on crash yesterday near Cutlerville. It happened before 9 p.m. The Kent County Sheriff's Office says the 42-year-old Caledonia man was heading south on Kalamazoo Avenue and crossed into the northbound lanes. The man died at the scene. The...
CALEDONIA, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sheboygan County, WI
Sheboygan County, WI
Accidents
Sheboygan County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
whbl.com

Black Bear Hit By Car Near Waldo

WALDO, Wis. (WHBL) – The Black Bear that was spotted in Beechwood and Parnell two weeks ago is dead. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department says the animal was hit by an SUV on Highway 57 near Waldo early this morning. The department had taken reports earlier this week that it was in the Adell area. The driver of the SUV wasn’t injured. It was one week ago that another black bear was hit on I-43 in Waukesha county.
WALDO, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Crash on I-41 near Fox Crossing cleared

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reports the crash on I-41 at WIS 114 is cleared. WisDOT went on to say all lanes are back open. Original: Two lanes blocked on I-41 due to crash, accident occurred near Fox Crossing. WEDNESDAY 6/29/2022 5:17 p.m.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Alcohol#Traffic Accident#Sheboygan
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: 12-year-old from Town of Scott found, deputies report

SCOTT, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office reports the 12-year-old has been found. Deputies said he first went missing on Monday and explained he is safe. They ended by saying “thank you” in all caps. Original: Missing 12-year-old juvenile from Town of Scott, BCSO...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man dead after crashing dump truck over railroad tracks

HUBBARD, Wis. (WFRV) – A dump truck driver is dead after failing to stop at a stop sign and vaulting over railroad tracks. According to a release, around 2:05 p.m. on Tuesday, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash on County Road S at County Road WS in the Township of Hubbard.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Country
Netherlands
seehafernews.com

Sheboygan Man Dies in Early Morning Crash

A Sheboygan man is dead following an early morning crash today. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of the crash, which occurred at the I-43 off-ramp at Country Road AA/Foster Road at around 2:20 a.m. It was determined that the vehicle was traveling north when...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Sheboygan man killed in rollover crash

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 64-year-old Sheboygan man was killed in a crash early Monday. At about 2:21 a.m., Sheboygan County dispatchers received a call about a crash on I-43 near County Road AA in the Town of Holland. The Sheriff’s Office says the driver was traveling north when...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Appleton PD ask for help locating car involved in hit-and-run crash in May

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department is searching for a driver and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that happened in May. According to the department’s Facebook post, the hit-and-run crash happened on May 15 at 1:29 am at the 2800 block of South Jackson Street. They believe the vehicle is a 2002-2009 light-colored Toyota Camry. They are calling it a ‘significant crash’.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

29-year-old Oshkosh man arrested for 1st offense OWI

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 29-year-old man from Oshkosh has been arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, his first offense. According to Wisconsin State Patrol, on Tuesday at 6:44 p.m., Outagamie County was attempting to find a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run. They were able to locate a vehicle that was driving all over the road by using the DOT cameras.
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Police say shooting victim was under the influence

Detectives with the Michigan State Police (MSP) Fifth District Special Investigations Section (SIS) have confirmed through investigations that the deceased suspect Joseph Maverick Nagle was stopped for suspicion of impaired driving. Indicators of impairment were observed during the performance of sobriety tests. When Nagle was advised he was under arrest, he immediately began fighting the deputy.
MICHIGAN STATE
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy