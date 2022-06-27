ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami Dolphins 2023 free agents

By Kevin Nogle
The Phinsider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA month from now, the Miami Dolphins will be on the practice field and ramping up their workouts with the team’s September 11 2022 regular season Week 1 contest against the New England Patriots as the primary focus. Between now and then is a perfect time for the Dolphins’ front office...

www.thephinsider.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Judge In Brian Flores Case Reportedly Makes Notable Ruling

A federal judge has ruled in favor of publicly sealing contract information for Brian Flores and other coaches who have joined his lawsuit alleging the NFL of racist hiring practices. According to The Athletic's Daniel Wallach, Judge Valerie Caproni granted the league's motion to conceal "employment and financial information" for...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Dolphins cornerback joining Amazon's TNF crew

With all of the changes that have happened to the broadcasting teams this offseason, Amazon’s Thursday Night Football crew is becoming one that might be must-watch. On Tuesday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport announced that former Miami Dolphins cornerback Aqib Talib will be joining the crew for pre-game, halftime and postgame. Talib unites with Charissa Thompson, who will be hosting the shows.
MIAMI, FL
12up

Terry McLaurin signs monster deal with Washington

The beef has officially been settled between the Washington Commanders and Terry McLaurin. With the speedster looking for a new contract, fans were wondering if it'd come or not. No more speculation is needed, as McLaurin and Washington have agreed to a monster three-year extension. As you might have been...
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers three biggest questions for their “all-in” year

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made it no secret that they are going all in. With that being the case, what are the season-defining question marks for the 2022 Buccaneers?. The 2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to rewind time to their 2020 success, and make a Super Bowl run in what could potentially be Tom Brady’s last season (either in general or just in Tampa as he would be set to become a free agent next year if he decided to play again). There was so much chaos this past offseason, with Brady retiring, then rumors swirling of him attempting to jump ship to Miami, before unretiring and committing to this year in Tampa. Coupling that with veteran departures like Ndamukong Suh, Jason Pierre-Paul, Jordan Whitehead, and Rob Gronkowski, this year’s iteration of the Buccaneers will surely look different.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Miami Gardens, FL
Football
City
Miami, FL
Miami Gardens, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Football
City
Miami Gardens, FL
The Spun

Look: Embarrassing Colin Cowherd Video Going Viral Tuesday

When you're on TV as much as Colin Cowherd, you're bound to get some things wrong. But flat out denying or lying about something you said in the past is a different animal. Twitter user @BackAftaThis posted a video today featuring a clip of Cowherd from last week saying he told people Josh Rosen was over-drafted in 2018.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Gators land third 4-star defensive commitment of the week

Jacksonville is Gator country. That was the message repeated throughout four-star Bartram Trail defensive back Sharif Denson’s commitment video on Monday. Joined by a group of former Gators from the Jacksonville area, Denson made his pledge to the University of Florida and became the third four-star defensive commit to join Billy Napier‘s recruiting class of 2023 in the last week.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy