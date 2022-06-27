This Might Be The Exact Date Jamba's Pumpkin Smash Smoothie Returns In 2022

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Back in the early days of chocolate, you had your choice between dark, darker, and gnawing on a cacao pod. Well, it's funny how everything old becomes new again, isn't it? Milk chocolate, first created as a beverage in the 17th century, got a huge boost around the turn of the 20th century when Milton Hershey established his sweet, sweet empire based on those brown-wrapped bars that still bear his name. Even today, milk remains the most popular kind of chocolate candy with the majority of Americans (via YouGov). Still, dark chocolate staged a strong comeback starting in the 1980s when it was first declared to be healthy. Once superfood status was achieved, trendiness was soon to follow. Some might even call dark chocolate overrated, but we think its popularity is well-earned.

