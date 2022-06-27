ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Fuel retailers accused of profiteering as UK petrol prices hit record

By Alex Lawson Energy correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20ISc6_0gNF0NJp00
Person using a petrol pump Photograph: Lewis Whyld/PA

Fuel retailers have faced accusations of profiteering as petrol prices hit new highs despite easing wholesale costs.

Unleaded petrol reached a fresh record of 191.05p a litre on Sunday, while diesel hit new highs of 199.09p on Saturday, meaning a 55-litre family car would cost £109.42 to fill up.

The price rises will intensify the debate around pricing at the forecourts while Britons battle the cost of living crisis.

Interactive

Retailers have been accused of not passing on a 5p cut in fuel duty, announced in Rishi Sunak’s spring statement in March, to consumers. The Competition and Markets Authority is investigating the matter and is due to report back on 7 July.

Fuel prices had been pushed up as oil soared after Russia invaded Ukraine, but prices of the commodity have eased off in recent weeks amid increasing fears over a global recession.

The RAC fuel spokesperson, Simon Williams, said: “We are struggling to see how retailers can justify continuing to put up their unleaded prices as the wholesale cost of petrol has reduced significantly.

“This is sadly a classic example of ‘rocket and feather’ pricing in action, and one which the Competition and Markets Authority will no doubt be looking at very closely. It seems as if retailers are making matters worse for themselves by not lowering their forecourt prices despite having a clear opportunity to do so.”

Williams said retailers may be “protecting profits” in case wholesale costs soar again.

Sign up to the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk

Retailers have argued that they only make a few pence a litre , that oil refineries are making greater margins and that a weaker pound against the dollar is also pushing up costs.

Howard Cox, the founder of the FairFuelUK Campaign, said: “I don’t think it’s fair to blanket all retailers together.

“There are certainly some of the big branded retailers who are unscrupulous but there are many independents who are making a few pence a litre. The role of the refineries has to be looked at and I just hope the CMA has the teeth on this one.”

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gasoline#Oil Refineries#Russia#Traffic#Britons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Fortune

Rolls-Royce CEO responds to record inflation by giving 14,000 workers a bonus and pay raise: ‘We are living through exceptional times’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Employees at Rolls-Royce, one of the largest manufacturers in the U.K., are getting a £2,000 ($2,455) bonus and pay raise to help cope with “economic uncertainty” the engine maker said, as the country’s cost of living crisis skyrockets.
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

US companies move to break China’s dominance of rare earth industry

In 2010, tensions flared between Japan and China over a fishing trawler incident in the East China Sea. The Chinese government reportedly blocked all exports of rare earth elements to Japan in retaliation for the detention of a Chinese fishing boat captain. Japan at the time had grown almost entirely...
ECONOMY
Washington Examiner

Fuel prices ease thanks to recession fears and export outages

U.S. gasoline and commodity futures prices fell to end the week following a volatile few days for global energy markets that saw new recession forecasts and White House support for a federal gas tax holiday. While Russia's throttling of natural gas supplies to Europe drives prices up for the continent,...
TRAFFIC
Benzinga

North America Crude Oil Steps Up With More Supply

Production forecasts imply that North America may have another 2 to 2.5 million barrels per day to offer the global refining market over the next 24 months. WTI crude is poised to gain share in the global crude slate. In early June, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) released their latest...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Macron tells Biden that UAE, Saudi can barely raise oil output

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany, June 27 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday the president of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (MbZ), had told him two top OPEC oil producers, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, can barely increase oil production. "I had a call...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Autoweek.com

Where Gas Prices Are Headed This Summer

The Memorial Day travel weekend saw a national average gas price reach $4.62 a gallon, a number that has already been surpassed in subsequent days, with $4.73 quoted on Thursday, June 2. A number of industry experts predict that gas prices will reach an average of $5.00 nationwide by the...
TRAFFIC
The Guardian

The Guardian

336K+
Followers
81K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy