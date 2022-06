The Latinx community has always been a big part of New York City’s history, but some of its members have historically been excluded from that story. Juan Rivera was part of that population. He was a gay Latino man who grew up on the streets and in the drag bars of New York in the 1970s. So WFUV’s David Escobar sat down with Fordham professor Arnaldo Cruz-Malavé to discuss his book "Queer Latino Testimonio" about Rivera and the importance of including Latinos in queer history.

