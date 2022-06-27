ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, MI

Genesee County Health Department hosting free walk-in HIV testing

By Dylan Goetz
 3 days ago
FLINT, MI -- In recognition of National HIV Testing Day, the Genesee County Health Department is hosting free walk-in testing for HIV, chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis and trichomoniasis. From 10...

