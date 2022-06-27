ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Gas price average going down in Georgia ahead of 4th of July

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jmk2f_0gNF0Bj700

ATLANTA — Georgia gas prices decreased at the pump compared to a week ago, according to reports from AAA.

Georgia drivers are paying an average price of $4.40 per gallon for regular unleaded gas, and Monday’s state average is seven cents less than a week ago, 27 cents more than last month, and $1.49 more than this time last year.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by eight cents to $4.90.

It currently costs $66.00 to fill up a 15-gallong tank of regular gasoline, according to AAA.

“Georgia pump price average has managed to decrease across the state,” said AAA Auto Club spokeswoman Montrae Waiters. “If crude oil continues to decline, its possible gas prices will follow suit this week as more than 1.3 million Georgians prepare to hit the road for the 4th of July holiday weekend.”

AAA’s report said the weekly national average for gas is subject to change overnight.

If gas demand continues its downward trend, it may contribute to gas prices decreasing this week.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia gas prices give drivers bit of relief with small drop

ATLANTA - Georgia drivers are seeing a bit of relief when at the pump after a small decrease in price Monday. On Monday, the average gas price across the Peach State has dropped to $4.40 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. That price is 7 cents less than a...
ATLANTA, GA
wuga.org

Georgia ports moved record number of containers in May

Georgia Ports moved a record-breaking 519,000 container units in the month of May, increasing their overall volume by 8.5%. Georgia Ports Authority Executive Director Griff Lynch said the influx of business at the Port of Savannah exceeded that of a previous spike last fall and can be attributed in part to vessels diverting to Savannah from other East and West Coast ports.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Traffic
WALB 10

Maintenance scheduled for several South Ga. roads

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There are several roads across southwest Georgia that will undergo maintenance in the coming weeks. “Motorists should be prepared for traffic interruptions and possible travel delays. Please slow down in the work zones and be prepared to stop for people and equipment,” the Georgia Department of Transportation said.
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Georgia Power to Launch Single Largest Beneficial Use Project for Coal Ash in U.S.

New project with Eco Material Technologies calls for coal ash to be removed at Plant Bowen and beneficially used for construction materials such as concrete. Georgia Power announced today a landmark coal ash beneficial use project at Plant Bowen near Cartersville, Georgia, where millions of tons of stored ash will be excavated for use in concrete to construct bridges, roads, and buildings in Georgia – and throughout the Southeast. The project will be the single largest beneficial use project of its kind in the U.S., and the largest ever for Georgia Power.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#4th Of July#Unleaded Gas#Aaa Auto Club#Georgians#Wsb Tv#Cox Media Group
WXIA 11 Alive

July Fourth events happening across Georgia | List

ATLANTA — July Fourth celebrations are rolling in and what better way to celebrate America’s independence than by enjoying all of the events Georgia has to offer. From lively parades to grand light shows, there is something for everyone. Take a look at this fun-filled list of affairs happening across the Peach State.
ATLANTA, GA
US News and World Report

16 Top Water Parks in Georgia

Looking to plan a family-friendly activity that makes it easy to beat the heat of summer? Georgia's best water parks will help visitors do exactly that, with exciting water rides, tube slides and splash features that can keep kids busy while parents either relax poolside or join in the fun. Indoor water parks can be enjoyed by all ages year-round, but the seasonal outdoor offerings are perfect for hot and sunny weather. Some options are also part of a larger theme park complex, so families can alternate between cooling off in the water and hopping on thrill rides throughout the day. Read on to learn about the top water parks in Georgia, in addition to all the fun things to do at each one.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Georgia Power proposes 12% increase in bills, with 2023 leap

ATLANTA - Georgia Power Co. wants to raise customer bills 12% over the next three years – in addition to other increases to help pay for Plant Vogtle. The company says in a rate filing with state regulators Friday that the extra $2.8 billion it wants to collect would pay for system improvements, higher costs and higher profits.
ATLANTA, GA
Government Technology

Elections Investigation Focuses on South Georgia Breach

(TNS) — Subpoenas sent this month are seeking evidence of whether election conspiracy theorists gained unauthorized access to Georgia voting equipment and copied sensitive files in Coffee County after the 2020 election. The subpoenas demand documents including ballot images, election data, computer software and the identities of who funded...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Georgia Power proposes 12 percent rate hike over three- year period

Georgia Power wants customers to pay 12 percent more over the next three years for system improvements, rising costs, and higher profits, the company said Friday. That’s on top of a monthly rate increase of $3.78 already approved by the Public Service Commission that will kick in as soon as the first of two nuclear units at Plant Vogtle are up and running.
GEORGIA STATE
worldatlas.com

These Small Towns In Georgia Have The Best Downtown Areas

Sometimes it is the downtown that makes the locale renowned, which is especially true for small-town settings. Embraced by the state's naturally-scenic beauty, these eight Georgia towns have the best downtown areas. Athens. The small town of Athens, with a moniker of the Classic City, is hands down the host...
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

More broadband connectivity coming to rural Georgia

ATLANTA — Ocmulgee Electric Membership Corp. announced plans Tuesday to launch a fiber-optic network that will provide high-speed internet service to customers in five middle Georgia counties. The EMC, headquartered in Eastman, will partner with Kansas City-based Conexon Connect to deploy broadband across 2,100 miles to up to 8,000...
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 gorgeous but underrated places in Georgia

Have you ever been to Georgia? If you have never visited this beautiful state, then you should know that you are missing out on some stunning scenery. While it is true that Georgia is not one of the most popular holiday destinations among Americans, it is definitely a place that is worth exploring.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

These Georgia laws go into effect on July 1

ATLANTA - July 1 in Georgia is the effective date of several notable laws that Gov. Brian Kemp signed after bills passed both chambers of the General Assembly. The next fiscal year also begins, operating under a budget that boosts spending for K-12 education, universities, mental health and public safety.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
159K+
Followers
113K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy