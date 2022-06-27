Gas price average going down in Georgia ahead of 4th of July

ATLANTA — Georgia gas prices decreased at the pump compared to a week ago, according to reports from AAA.

Georgia drivers are paying an average price of $4.40 per gallon for regular unleaded gas, and Monday’s state average is seven cents less than a week ago, 27 cents more than last month, and $1.49 more than this time last year.

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by eight cents to $4.90.

It currently costs $66.00 to fill up a 15-gallong tank of regular gasoline, according to AAA.

“Georgia pump price average has managed to decrease across the state,” said AAA Auto Club spokeswoman Montrae Waiters. “If crude oil continues to decline, its possible gas prices will follow suit this week as more than 1.3 million Georgians prepare to hit the road for the 4th of July holiday weekend.”

AAA’s report said the weekly national average for gas is subject to change overnight.

If gas demand continues its downward trend, it may contribute to gas prices decreasing this week.

©2022 Cox Media Group