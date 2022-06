A push to add a proposal to the November ballot on the right to an abortion in Michigan is nearing its signature goal. Reproductive Freedom for All, backed by the Michigan ACLU, Planned Parenthood of Michigan and Michigan Voices, would amend the Michigan constitution to affirm “that every person has the fundamental right to reproductive freedom, which involves the right to make and carry out decisions without political interference about all matters relating to pregnancy, including birth control, abortion, prenatal care, and childbirth.”

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO