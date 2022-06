The Philadelphia Flyers’ hiring of John Tortorella as their new head coach signifies that they will adopt a defense-first, aggressive approach that will be a welcomed attitude given how much of a pushover they have been defensively the last two years. His presence behind their bench will feel like a breath of fresh air for a club coming off of consecutively missing the playoffs since the 1992-93 and 1993-94 seasons.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO