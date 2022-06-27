Guernsey Reservoir water levels to drastically change in July to send water to irrigation districts

MILLS — A federal agency plans to lower the water level of Guernsey Reservoir to prepare for an annual silt run that sends water to irrigation districts and that may also be used for hydropower.

The upshot of this activity is that the reservoir's level will fall some 25 feet from July 6 through July 10. By Saturday, July 9, the boat ramps would not be able to used because of the low reservoir level. The level "is expected to be suitable for boating again by the morning of July 27."

On Friday, the Wyoming area office of the Bureau of Reclamation based here announced these plans. This is to send "silt-laden water to Goshen, Gering-Fort Laramie, and Pathfinder Irrigation Districts under contract" with the federal bureau.

"As the silt-laden water gets diverted into an irrigation canal, the water slows down and the silt sinks to the bottom of the canal. This works as a type of temporary sealant to help minimize the seepage out of the bottom and sides of the canal," the agency noted.

"Water being released from Glendo Reservoir will flow through Guernsey Reservoir, flushing silt from Guernsey Reservoir into the canals of downstream irrigators," the news release stated. This silt run will be July 11 through July 24. That evening, "the release of water from Glendo Reservoir will be rapidly increased to refill Guernsey Reservoir," according to the Bureau of Reclamation.

Even after boaters can resume using Guernsey Reservoir, it will continue to rise by approximately 3 feet per day, the agency forecast. The normal level ought to be reached on Saturday, July 30.

As the bureau noted, "boaters, recreationists and irrigators should take proper precautions regarding changing river flows below Glendo and Guernsey Reservoirs and the rapid lowering and refilling of Guernsey Reservoir."