Green Day lead singer says F*** America; Will move to England

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

Billie Joe Armstrong, the lead singer of Green Day, said he plans to move to England after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Green Day was performing in England when Armstrong made the announcement.

“F— America, I’m f—ing renouncing my citizenship,” Armstrong said. “I’m f—ing coming here.”

Armstrong added, “There’s just too much f—ing stupid in the world to go back to that miserable f—ing excuse for a country. Oh, I’m not kidding. You’re going to get a lot of me in the coming days.”

The next day, according to Daily Mail, Armstrong called the Supreme Court justices “pricks” and said “f— the Supreme Court of America.”

You can watch the fan shot announcement by Armstrong here , viewer discretion is advised

