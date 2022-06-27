ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man presumed drowned after jumping into Columbia River to save struggling swimmer

By FOX 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says a man is presumed to have drowned after jumping into the Columbia River to save a struggling swimmer. On...

MISSING SWIMMER IN OREGON IDENTIFIED, NOT LOCATED AFTER ADDITIONAL SEARCHES

Multnomah County Sheriff's Office diver prepares to enter the river. Multnomah County, OR (Last update, June 27, 2022) - On Monday, June 27, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office River Patrol Unit and Dive Team performed additional searches for the swimmer that went missing on Sunday evening near the western edge of Lemon Island in the Columbia River.
Crews rescue 2 people ‘clinging to wood piling’ in Columbia River

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Two people were rescued Monday evening after their inner tubes popped and they were left stranded in the Columbia River, according to Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue. Just before 10:30 p.m., crews were called out to help with a water rescue. Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue said two people,...
Missing Troutdale teen believed to be in danger

TROUTDALE Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Human Services is seeking help locating a missing teen believed to be in danger. The ODHS says 15-year-old Phoenyx Cannon is a child in foster-care last seen May 9 in Troutdale. Officials did not detail the circumstances leading them to believe Cannon is in danger.
Washington trucker gets a ticket – and big trouble – on Pelton Dam Road’s narrow one-lane bridge

A truck driver from Washington state got a ticket and some major trouble when he decided to take Pelton Dam Road late Tuesday night and crashed on the narrow, one-lane Willow Creek Bridge, Jefferson County Sheriff Jason Pollock said. The post Washington trucker gets a ticket – and big trouble – on Pelton Dam Road’s narrow one-lane bridge appeared first on KTVZ.
Nearly 100 TriMet Bus Shelters Damaged

PORTLAND, Ore. — The glass panels on dozens of TriMet bus shelters have been damaged this month and the transit agency is scrambling to get them repaired. In June, there have been nearly 100 reports, which is more than April and May combined. “Most of the damage seems to...
FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 99E IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON

MARION COUNTY, OR (June 29, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at approximately 9:39 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 99E near milepost 33, near Woodburn. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound gold Chevrolet Classic,...
Multnomah County: Emergency repairs begin on Sauvie Island road

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Multnomah County workers have started temporary emergency repair work on Northwest Reeder Road on Sauvie Island after two culverts under the road partially collapsed in January. The county planned to wait until July to make those temporary repairs because of concerns about fish and wildlife, but...
ODF firefighters in Forest Grove get practice run with new tool

FOREST GROVE, Ore. (KPTV) - With fire season at Oregon’s doorstep, firefighters with the Oregon Department of Forestry’s (ODF) Forest Grove division got to practice fighting wildland fires with a new aircraft fleet. Two Air Tractor AT-802 Fire Bosses landed at the Hillsboro Airport Tuesday so firefighters could...
Hwy. 99E Fatal, Clackamas Co., June 28

On June 26, 2022 at approximately 9:23 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 99E at SE Jennings Avenue in Milwaukie. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound red Harley Davidson, operated by James Sheehan (57) of Portland, collided with a southbound silver Mazda MZ3, operated by David Norby (76) of Oregon City, that was turning left across traffic. Sheehan sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Norby was uninjured. OSP was assisted by Gladstone Police Department, Clackamas Fire Department, AMR and ODOT.
Pilot killed in small-plane crash in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A pilot died in a fiery crash on a runway Tuesday in Vancouver, Washington, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The single-engine Beechcraft V35B ended up upside down and ablaze at Pearson Field at around 7:30 a.m., The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. The FAA said the pilot was...
1 person dies in small plane crash at Pearson Field in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. — One person died when a small plane crashed at Pearson Field in Vancouver on Tuesday morning, according to Vancouver police, Washington State Patrol (WSP) and fire officials in Clark County. The airfield is located at 101 East Reserve Street in Vancouver. Police responded to reports of...
Homeless camp fire spreads to nearby woods in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Crews battled a fire Tuesday morning that started in a homeless camp and spread to a nearby forested area. Clark County Fire District 6 said the fire started somewhere inside a large homeless encampment between Highway 99 and Interstate 5, west of the BPA Ross Complex. The fire spread quickly to trees and other debris nearby.
I-84 Fatal, Multnomah Co., June 28

On June 26, 2022, at approximately 6:45 A.M., A semi-truck with a crane boom and a flatbed trailer was traveling eastbound on I-84 near milepost 42 when a tire blew. The truck, operated by Marvin Klopfenstein (37), plowed through the cement barrier into the east-bound lane where it jackknifed and rolled onto its side. The truck slid on the cement barrier and caught on fire. The driver escaped with only minor injuries. I-84 remains closed in both directions. The Oregon Department of Transportation is diligently working with Gerlock towing and US Ecology on the cleanup. An estimated 200 gallons of fuel, oil, and antifreeze came from the vehicle. The pavement was gouged in places that will need to be repaired before the highway re-opening. OSP was assisted by Multnomah County Sheriff’s office, ODOT, Cascade Locks Fire, Gerlock Towing, and Purdy’s towing. US Ecology responded for environmental cleanup. For information regarding the highway reopening, visit www.tripcheck.com.
