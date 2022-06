A married Belmont couple in their 80s has been identified by police as the victims of a car crash on Soldier Field Road in Boston Monday evening. Donald and Jean Houllahan, respectively ages 85 and 83, died at a Boston hospital Monday night after their car was struck as they pulled onto the busy Boston parkway just after 7 p.m. on Monday, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO