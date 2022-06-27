9 adults, 1 child displaced after early morning apartment fire

Three children are dead and another two are injured after a domestic dispute turned into a house fire in Georgia. Police said they arrived to a home in Paulding County on Friday night to find the house in flames and an infant and another child between the ages of 3 and 5 with burns at the top of the stairs. Two other kids died inside the house and another died later at the hospital, police said. Seven children were in the house in total—three of whom jumped out a second-floor window, fire investigators told CBS. Officers were initially told there was a woman inside trying to stab residents. A woman identified as Darlene Nicole Brister has been charged with two counts of malice murder and didn’t post bail, but other charges could be brought, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

PAULDING COUNTY, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO