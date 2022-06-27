ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Lender Price Launches Marketplace 2.0, Providing Wholesale Brokers and Lenders with Enhanced Pricing Capabilities and Deal Intelligence

By Lender Price
kentuckytoday.com
 3 days ago

PASADENA, Calif., June 27, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Lender Price, a leading provider of product, pricing and eligibility technology, announced today they have released Marketplace 2.0, a major enhancement to their Broker Marketplace platform, one of the largest communities of wholesale brokers in the mortgage industry. Created to...

www.kentuckytoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kentuckytoday.com

Copper recycling facility breaks ground in Shelby County

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Gov. Andy Beshear joined officials in Shelby County and leaders from Wieland North America on Wednesday to celebrate the groundbreaking for a new $100 million copper and copper-alloy recycling facility. The new recycling facility, which will employ 75, was announced in May 2021 and is...
SHELBY COUNTY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Garrard woman indicted for scamming residents in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – A Garrard County woman has been indicted by a Franklin County grand jury for allegedly scamming Frankfort residents out of thousands of dollars with her residential contracting business. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says through their investigation they were able to secure an arrest warrant...
FRANKFORT, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy