The Knox County Health Department (KCHD) announces that anyone ages 6 months and up are now eligible for a Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. “The parents of young children can breathe a sigh of relief as those 6 months and up are eligible to get their safe, effective COVID-19 vaccine,” said Michele Gabriel, Public Health Administrator. “Parents have been patiently waiting for a vaccine for younger children, and now we are ready to help our little ones get the best protection. I am grateful to every Knox County resident who has gotten their COVID vaccine, taking action to keep themselves, and all our friends, families, and neighbors safe. I urge parents to get their children vaccinated so they can enjoy their summer and get ready for the fall, knowing they are protected.

KNOX COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO