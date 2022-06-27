Softball: NJAC Player of the Year, stat leaders and more honors, 2022

The New York Yankees are reaping the benefits of a successful Clay Holmes. Pitching coach Matt Blake spoke to MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM about the club’s closer. “One of the things with Clay is, obviously, he had a really good sinker coming over to us and we just wanted to reinforce what made the sinker a really good pitch. Some of it had to do with the way the seams align, and making sure he gets to the best version of it consistently. As he gets more consistent with it, he gets a better idea of where to target and where to visualize the pitch needs to start. And then he complemented that with a little bit bigger slider, similar to some of the other guys, over the off season. You know, it’s one of the ones too, where we’re not trying to muddy the waters. He’s got a really good pitch, he has some success with us, why would we change. But to his credit, he’s like ‘There are still things I can do to untap more potential here,’ and he bought in and went for it. He’s a student of the game and works really hard, so I’m just in the fruit of that now.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO