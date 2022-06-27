Southeast New Mexico sees severe flooding

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Severe flooding over the weekend in southeast New Mexico has caused multiple homes in Roswell to be lost. Roswell Community Disaster Relief Services say three homes have flooded on the north side of town, leaving those families displaced.

Sunday, Terry Lingberg sent News 13 photos of her car was partially submerged while parked in front of her home. “It’s totaled, once it gets up in the engine and sits inside. I’ve heard of people’s cars being flooded out like that before, it just ruins it,” Lingberg said. As of Sunday night, Roswell has gotten about two to three inches of rain.

