ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roswell, NM

Southeast New Mexico sees severe flooding

By Isaac Cruz
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R58Sj_0gNEuky000

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Severe flooding over the weekend in southeast New Mexico has caused multiple homes in Roswell to be lost. Roswell Community Disaster Relief Services say three homes have flooded on the north side of town, leaving those families displaced.

Video shows monsoon rain effects in Ruidoso

Sunday, Terry Lingberg sent News 13 photos of her car was partially submerged while parked in front of her home. “It’s totaled, once it gets up in the engine and sits inside. I’ve heard of people’s cars being flooded out like that before, it just ruins it,” Lingberg said. As of Sunday night, Roswell has gotten about two to three inches of rain.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Showers and storms across New Mexico this weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Isolated to scattered storms are expected across the western half of the state up to the Continental Divide on this Thursday afternoon, and continuing through the evening hours. Most of these storms will be slow moving, expected to form on mountaintops and upper elevations before pushing E/NE towards lower elevations. By Friday, a […]
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

New Mexico sees one more dry day, more storms through weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thursday morning is dry and sunny, aside from some spotty showers in southwest Colorado near Cortez and Durango. Temperatures are mild Thursday morning and it will be a hot afternoon, with temperatures warming up a few degrees from yesterday’s highs. Western New Mexico will see more showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and […]
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Carlsbad Caverns lifts some restrictions after recent rainfall

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Recent rain across New Mexico has allowed the state to begin easing back fire restrictions. Starting July 1, Carlsbad Caverns National Park will lift some of its fire restrictions. Carlsbad Caverns says the park has received 2.26 inches of rain over the last two weeks. The National Park will lift the following restrictions: […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Drier and warmer around New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday morning is dry and mild across the state. Most areas will see abundant sunshine through the early afternoon. Isolated showers and storms will develop in the mountains, mainly in southern, western New Mexico, and southern Colorado this afternoon. Storms will stay over the high terrain, and the valley and plains will […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ruidoso, NM
State
New Mexico State
City
Roswell, NM
Roswell, NM
Sports
Roswell, NM
Government
KOAT 7

Firework fire danger in New Mexico for 4th of July weekend

Monsoon rain has hammered New Mexico, bringing moisture to our bone-dry forests, but is it enough to eliminate fire danger going into the holiday weekend? KOAT asked Santa Fe Fire Chief Brian Moya and Bernalillo County Fire Marshal Mark McConnell for the answer. "We didn't have rain for almost five...
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Scattered storms south, sunnier for northern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Parts of southern New Mexico are waking up to showers and thunderstorms. The heaviest storms have been along US 285 north of Roswell. The storms are slowly pushing south, and we may see some rain near Roswell. However, the showers and storms are expected to end throughout the morning commute. Central and […]
ROSWELL, NM
KRQE News 13

Monsoon moisture returns late week, through weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday is expected to be the driest and calmest day out of the next five or so. Precipitation is still possible today, mainly in higher elevations and mountaintops. The best timing for storms will be into the afternoon and early evening. If any rain does fall in lower elevations, it will be […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
fox10phoenix.com

Monsoon weather ramps up in Arizona, flash flooding expected: Live radar, updates

PHOENIX - Monsoon weather is ramping up in Arizona, and some of that is expected to make its way to the Phoenix metropolitan area. Flash flood warnings have been issued for parts of Coconino and Yavapai counties through the afternoon hours. Meanwhile, south of Phoenix, a Dust Advisory has been issued in Pinal County around Interstate 8. A Dust Storm Warning was also issued for many parts of the Phoenix metropolitan area until 4:15 pm.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disaster Management#Southeast New Mexico#Nexstar Media Inc#New Mexico News#Videos
KRQE News 13

Flooding reported in Roswell neighborhood

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – People in northeast Roswell are left cleaning up after rain brought flooding. The Red Cross says about a dozen homes were impacted, of those, three had severe damage. They say an emergency shelter wasn’t needed. However, they did place sandbags along the street and help set up drainage systems. A Chevy truck was […]
ROSWELL, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Threats to Edgewood schools, Tourism suffering, Dry and warm, Couy Griffin lawsuit, East Mountain open spaces

Wednesday’s Top Stories Plea deal rejected for repeat DWI offender, case headed to trial Neighbor complaints may hinder local venue from hosting scheduled weddings More $250, $500 tax rebates heading to New Mexicans in July New Mexico farmers need more rainfall despite recent monsoon APD, BCSO lead major weekend street racing bust Rice fields dry […]
EDGEWOOD, NM
Daniella Cressman

Homes in Roswell, New Mexico Are Underwater Due to Flooding

New Mexico has had a lot of trouble with wildfires this year, followed by intense rainfall. Many have feared that the recent rains could lead to flash floods in some areas. Unfortunately, this is now a reality: Roswell saw heavy rains on Sunday, June 26, 2022, and many other areas in the southern part of the state will likely experience heavy rains and floods as well.
ROSWELL, NM
KRQE News 13

Where are the fireworks shows in New Mexico on July 4th?

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday is the Fourth of July. From concerts to food, beer gardens, and bounce houses – there’s something for everyone as cities and towns across the state celebrate our nation’s birthday, all culminating in a spectacular aerial light show. Albuquerque Freedom 4th at Balloon Fiesta Park – The big event in Albuquerque […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
KRQE News 13

Are there earthquakes in New Mexico?

*Editor’s note: The article previously said there were increased earthquakes in southwest New Mexico. This has been corrected to southeast. NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – From barely noticeable rumbling to extreme shaking, earthquakes can be found around the globe. And that includes New Mexico. But there are some key aspects of our geology that affect how often […]
SOCORRO, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Abortion clinic moving to NM, Speed camera stolen, Weekend rain, PNM cuts rates, Plastic-free challenge

Thursday’s Top Stories APD: Major supplier of guns and drugs for homeless busted Albuquerque man facing life in prison for sexually assaulting family members “Do or Die” last chance season approaching for former Cleveland star Albuquerque housing market seeing slowdown New Mexico man sentenced to 5 years in prison for crash that injured woman When […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Source New Mexico

Invisible and toxic in New Mexico

In her 30 years working as a health care professional in the Navajo Nation, Adella Begaye witnessed the health impacts of extractive industries on Indigenous communities in the Southwest. “We know these toxins can impact the respiratory system, your heart and the lungs. All parts of the body,” she said,...
POLITICS
KRQE News 13

New Mexico farmers need more rainfall despite recent monsoon

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Even with all this recent rainfall it still might not be enough to help New Mexico farmers this year. Chris Lopez is a farmer in the Socorro Valley. He says farming can be a gamble, especially with the ongoing drought. He says the recent rain was a little bit of a relief, but questions whether it’s enough.
AGRICULTURE
KOAT 7

New Mexico paid sick leave starts Friday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico will become one of 16 states to implement paid sick time off. This will impact thousands of businesses and employees starting Friday, July 1. The Healthy Workplaces Act requires all private businesses, no matter the size, to provide paid sick leave for employees. Employees...
POLITICS
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Roswell flooding, More rain, Weekend homicides, Helping fire victims, Mountain lion in woman’s yard

Monday’s Top Stories Mayor talks crime issues in State of the City address APD investigating after man found dead in southeast Albuquerque 3-on-3 basketball returns to BernCo community center The stars show up for Duke City Comic Con Pizza and puppies unite for a good cause Avalanche dents Stanley Cup minutes after winning Alligator dragged […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy