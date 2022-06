Mellow Dramatic Mondays is a new event at Red Rooster Overtown that focuses on good vibes through soul music. This week, it's all about acoustics as Courtney Mickens takes the stage. The singer recently released her new album, What Kinda Lady, and is best known for her hit "Bad." So enjoy a cocktail and some mellow sounds and start your week off right. A two-drink minimum or orders from the late-night menu is required to enjoy the show. 8 p.m. Monday, at Red Rooster Overtown, 920 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-640-9880; redroosterovertown.com. Tickets cost $15 to $100 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden.

