Miami, FL

Miami Weather: Hot Monday, trio of brewing storms no threat to South Florida

By Lissette Gonzalez
 3 days ago

MIAMI - After a warm, dry start to Monday, expect to see some showers and spotty storms develop around midday and then push inland.

While severe weather is not expected for us, the west coast may see some strong storms with some flooding possible.

Our highs will climb to 90 degrees, which is normal for this time of year. Factoring in the wind and humidity, it will feel close to the mid 90s.

On Tuesday, we'll continue with this typical Summertime pattern. As the sea breeze develops, storms will march towards the interior and Gulf coast. Wednesday the rain chance increases with more showers and storms around.

Late week, the wind will increase out of the east and there will be the potential for passing storms through the holiday weekend.

TROPICS
It is getting quite active in the tropics for late June, but there are no immediate threats or concerns for South Florida at this time.

In the Central Atlantic, a tropical wave located about 900 miles east-southeast of the southern Windward Islands has a high potential (90% chance) of becoming a tropical depression or tropical storm as it moves westward. It is forecast to reach the Windward Islands on Tuesday night and then move across the southern Caribbean Sea on Wednesday through Friday.

This disturbance is not a concern for South Florida as high pressure will keep it well south of us and moving westward towards Central America. Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to investigate this system on Monday afternoon. Regardless of development, locally heavy rain is possible over the Windward Islands and the northeastern coast of Venezuela on Tuesday night and Wednesday.

In the Eastern Atlantic, a tropical wave located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing disorganized showers and storms. The National Hurricane Center is giving this system a low potential (20% chance) of development over the next 5 days as it moves to the west-northwest at around 15 miles per hour across the central tropical Atlantic.

In the northern Gulf of Mexico, we are also monitoring a disorganized area of showers and storms associated with a trough of pressure. There is a low potential (20% chance) of development over the next 5 days while it moves west-southwestward at about 10 miles per hour toward the northwestern Gulf of Mexico and approaches the coasts of southern Texas and northeastern Mexico during the next few days.

