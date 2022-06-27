ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Ben Affleck's son crashes Lamborghini at LA dealership

By Celebretainment
ncwlife.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBen Affleck's ten-year-old son has reversed a Lamborghini into a parked BMW at a car dealership. The 49-year-old actor and his fiancee Jennifer Lopez were both with Samuel on Sunday (26.06.22), when he got behind the wheel of the luxury sports car at the 777 Exotics dealership in Los...

www.ncwlife.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
extratv

Travis Barker Hospitalized: New Details

On Tuesday morning, Kourtney Kardashian’s husband Travis Barker was taken to a hospital by ambulance. Travis was photographed on a gurney with medical crew and Kourtney beside him. It is unclear what the medical issue was, but it was severe enough for him to be transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Cars
Local
California Cars
Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’: The Real Reason the Classic Western Was Canceled After 20 Years

Despite being widely popular, here is the real reason why the classic western TV show “Gunsmoke” was canceled after 20 years without a final episode. According to ScreenRant, “Gunsmoke” made its debut in 1955 and quickly became a success. However, the show’s popularity went down a bit after the first decade. When CBS planned to cancel the western series, there was reportedly a public backlash. This caused the network to continue airing the show.
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

The Many Cancellations of Elvis Presley

Click here to read the full article. Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’re probably well aware that Baz Luhrmann’s flashy Elvis biopic was released this week. It’s been hard to ignore the film’s major marketing push over the past month: a long standing ovation at Cannes, TikTok-creator sponsored content, a Doja Cat soundtrack cut, and the campaign to make Carrie Diaries star Austin Butler into a Brad Pitt-style heartthrob. In the thick of the promotion, the marketing push has led to re-fascination with Elvis Presley himself. Public interest had notably waned in the past couple decades. In a Rolling Stone...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Heidi Klum Looks Stunning as She’s Feeling Herself in a Revealing Leather Look

The supermodel and “Queen of Halloween” Heidi Klum is taking a step back and truly, “feeling herself” in this sizzling, confident new video. On June 24, Klum uploaded a video of herself to Instagram with the song “Feeling Myself” by Nicki Minaj (feat. Beyoncé) playing throughout. She uploaded the super-sexy video with the caption, “About last night ………” and turned off the comment section because she refused to let any trolls get her down.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Ben Affleck’s 10-Year-Old Son Gets Behind Wheel of Lambo, Promptly Crashes

Samuel Garner Affleck is too young for a driver’s license, but that didn’t stop him from hopping behind the wheel of a luxury vehicle and flooring it on Sunday. The 10-year-old son of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner had apparently gotten into the yellow Lamborghini Urus after it was left idling in the lot of a Los Angeles car rental dealership. Samuel then backed the car, which is worth roughly $200,000, into a white BMW behind him. The outlet reported that the Lamborghini “made contact” with the front wheel of the other vehicle, and a rep for Affleck, who was on the scene looking exhausted, said Samuel was unharmed. The kid then got out of the luxury SUV to “inspect” the aftermath, TMZ said. An employee at the dealership told the outlet that the two vehicles had been parked very close to each other. Jennifer Lopez, Affleck’s fiancée, was also at the dealership that day—and, by the looks of images snapped by paparazzi on the scene, was more amused by the situation than anything else.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Garner
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Jennifer Lopez
EW.com

Fact or fiction: 5 scenes from Elvis and the real-life stories behind them

A liberated and expressive filmmaker, Baz Luhrmann won't be constrained by a just-the-facts approach — especially when his subject, Elvis Presley, lends itself to showmanship. Elvis is loaded with so many unbelievable moments that we kept a list as we were watching. Consider us surprised to discover that most of them were true: the strangest turns of an outsized life.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lamborghini#Vehicles#Good Will Hunting#Exotics#Violet#Seraphina#Tmz
Marie Claire

Travis Barker Was Hospitalized in Los Angeles, His Daughter Asks for "Prayers"

Travis Barker has been admitted to hospital in Los Angeles. TMZ reports that the Blink-182 drummer and his wife Kourtney Kardashian visited West Hills hospital on the morning of Tuesday, June 28, but that the musician was subsequently transported by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for further care. He was photographed being brought into the hospital on a stretcher, with Kardashian by his side.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

Elvis is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes

Baz Luhrmann's Elvis hit theatres this weekend, and critics and audiences alike seem to be loving the new biopic. Elvis was released by Warner Bros. and features Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's Austin Butler as Elvis Presley as well as Tom Hanks as Elvis' manager, Colonel Tom Parker. The movie is officially "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with a 78% critics score and a 94% audience score. You can check out what some of the critics are saying below...
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

At 71, Amy Madigan From ‘Uncle Buck’ Takes Her Work Home With Husband Ed Harris

Throughout the 1989 comedy Uncle Buck, the titular relative played by John Candy was often in over his head. He had an anchor in the form of Chanice Kobolowski, played by Amy Madigan. Their dynamic allows for both great hilarity and important story beats for poor Buck to deal with. But after helping a hapless uncle out, Madigan had plenty more to work on, awards to win, and a full filmography to build.
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Lorde Glastonbury 2022: Singer Brings Out THESE Guests, Debuts New Hairstyle

Lorde had a successful Glastonbury Music Festival set as she brought out two special guests and ditched her curly brown locks to debut a new hairstyle. According to NME, the New Zealand songwriter took the Pyramid Stage on Sunday when she called singers Clairo and Arlo Parks on stage to sing her hit track "Stone At The Nail Salon" from her album "Solar Power."
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Noisecreep

Tommy Lee’s Wife Reveals How Drummer Broke His Ribs

Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee continues to gut it out on tour while playing with broken ribs. And now the details behind how he broke his ribs has been made public. Lee's wife Brittany Furlan shared the info in a Snapchat video (seen below) that has circulated online. Lee has...
MUSIC
CarBuzz.com

Corvette-Powered Lincoln Futura Hot Rod Brims With Gotham Style

If you were born in this century, you have probably never heard of Lincoln's Futura concept from 1955. That said, you may recognize it as the basis of one of the most iconic Batmobiles ever made. Either way, it's the sort of car that you simply cannot buy, and that's a real pity. It harks back to a time when Lincoln was building some of the finest luxury cars America had to offer, and while plans are being made to recapture that fire in the future, there's a strong attraction to the ambitious and eclectic designs of the 1950s. So how does one satisfy the desire for a car that is unobtainable? By creating their own take on it, of course.
JAMESPORT, NY
ClutchPoints

Post Malone’s Net Worth in 2022

Post Malone’s net worth in 2022 is $45 million. Post Malone is a singer and songwriter who has produced hit songs such as Sunflower, White Iverson, and Rockstar. He has won three American Music Awards and 10 Billboard Music Awards. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Post Malone’s net worth in 2022.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy