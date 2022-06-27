Pinellas County aims to be 'innovation hub' of the US

House Method released a study this month that found the Tampa Bay area is the hottest housing market in the country. “The housing market has exploded in recent years due to fluctuating mortgage rates, high demand accompanied by low inventory, as well as remote working opportunities allowing millions to rethink their home base. Americans have begun to rethink their priorities in a living space, many prioritizing space and comfort while others have flocked to bustling metropolises, leading to an exponential increase in home ownership,” House Method noted. “We analyzed data on the 100 largest MSA’s (Metropolitan Statistical Areas) and ranked them according to seven factors, such as affordability, inventory and population growth.”

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO