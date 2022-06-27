ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

Pinellas County aims to be 'innovation hub' of the US

 3 days ago
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you’ve driven around the Tampa Bay area you’ve probably noticed new businesses popping up — especially tech ones, and that may be by design as Pinellas County aims to be a nationwide hub of innovation. “I think that innovation is...

Allen101
3d ago

That just shows people in Florida it's all about the money.If you don't have one of those high paying jobs they don't want you here.It will turn out to be another California and New York you see what it did to those states.People will all be homeless because they won't be able to afford a house or apartment.

Proposed Sponge Docks hotel evolving on heritage issue

TARPON SPRINGS — “Not yet Greek enough.”. That was essentially the general consensus among Tarpon Springs Planning and Zoning Board members in their decision whether to grant conditional approval to build a hotel in the Sponge Docks area. Consequently, the board voted 5-0 to pass a resolution June...
State quarantines St. Pete to stop exotic fruit flies

Nearly the entirety of St. Petersburg and Pinellas Park is under a state-mandated fresh fruit and vegetable quarantine zone due to the recent discovery of Oriental fruit flies. According to the Florida Department of Agriculture, Bactrocera dorsalis is one of the most harmful exotic fruit flies as its infests over...
Tampa Bay Area the Hottest Housing Market in the Nation, New Study Finds

House Method released a study this month that found the Tampa Bay area is the hottest housing market in the country. “The housing market has exploded in recent years due to fluctuating mortgage rates, high demand accompanied by low inventory, as well as remote working opportunities allowing millions to rethink their home base. Americans have begun to rethink their priorities in a living space, many prioritizing space and comfort while others have flocked to bustling metropolises, leading to an exponential increase in home ownership,” House Method noted. “We analyzed data on the 100 largest MSA’s (Metropolitan Statistical Areas) and ranked them according to seven factors, such as affordability, inventory and population growth.”
Beach cleaning robot rolls out in Pinellas

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. — Beachgoers in Pinellas County will be sharing the coast this summer with a new beach cleaning robot. ‘BeBot’ is a solar-powered remote control robot that’s roughly the size of a golf cart. Its job is to comb the beach and sift through sand,...
Adult day center relocates to Sarasota space for $2.8 million

An adult day center is officially moving its headquarters to Sarasota after an almost two-year search for the perfect location. The ActivAge franchise acquired a 16,000-square-foot spot at 3801 Bee Ridge Road for $2.8 million. A spokesperson for the brand confirmed the headquarters will occupy about 68% of the total building. The renovations of the space will cost an approximate additional $2 million.
What's Happening, Hillsborough?

TAMPA — Jacquelyn R. Villemaire is Tampa’s 45th postmaster, taking the oath of office June 24 at the Davis Islands Garden Club. Timothy Costello, vice president, retail and delivery operations, for the southern area of the U.S. Postal Service, administered the official oath of office. Villemaire started her...
Hillsborough GOP House member wants state to ban all abortions

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – While Gov. Ron DeSantis hasn’t spoken out specifically if he intends to push for abortions restrictions in Florida beyond the 15-week ban that will become law on Friday, one Hillsborough County Republican state Representative is clarifying that he’d like to see the state pass legislation to ban all abortions in the state.
