Ben Affleck's son crashes Lamborghini at LA dealership

Cover picture for the articleBen Affleck's ten-year-old son has reversed a Lamborghini into a parked BMW at a car dealership. The 49-year-old actor and his fiancee Jennifer Lopez were both with Samuel on Sunday (26.06.22), when he got behind the wheel of the luxury sports car at the 777 Exotics dealership in Los...

Ben Affleck, 49, got himself into an unfortunate situation when he let his 10-year-old son, Samuel, get behind the wheel of a Lamborghini at a dealership in Los Angeles on June 26. After Sam hopped into the front seat of the $225,000 luxury vehicle, which was running, he put it in reverse, causing it to roll back and hit a parked BMW. Now, a source close to Ben’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, 50, has revealed how she feels about the ordeal.
