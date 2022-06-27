WANTED: RCSO searching for woman accused of Armed Robbery at Augusta Mall

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a violent woman.

Authorities say 49-year-old Verneka Petrice Ware is wanted for Armed Robbery and Aggravated Assault at the Augusta Mall on June 21st.

The 80-year-old victim was in the Macy’s parking lot when she was confronted.

The victim told NewsChannel 6 that she fought back, but was then hit in the head with a gun.

This suspect is an accomplice to the man the victim described.

Ware is known to frequent the Harrisburg area.

She has warrant out for her arrest and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information of Verneka Ware’s whereabouts are asked to contact the RCSO at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

