WANTED: RCSO searching for woman accused of Armed Robbery at Augusta Mall

By D.V. Wise
 3 days ago

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a violent woman.

Authorities say 49-year-old Verneka Petrice Ware is wanted for Armed Robbery and Aggravated Assault at the Augusta Mall on June 21st.

The 80-year-old victim was in the Macy’s parking lot when she was confronted.

The victim told NewsChannel 6 that she fought back, but was then hit in the head with a gun.

This suspect is an accomplice to the man the victim described.

ALSO ON WJBF: Three teens shot and killed in Aiken on Wadley Drive

Ware is known to frequent the Harrisburg area.

She has warrant out for her arrest and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information of Verneka Ware’s whereabouts are asked to contact the RCSO at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

ALSO: Alleged Sexual Battery at Barnes & Noble involving 10-year-old, man wanted for questioning
in one article they're saying a man robbed the 80-year-old woman now they're saying in this one that a woman robbed the 80 year old woman?? so confused don't know who robbed who??

Whoever it is I hope they catch them and charge them highly and abuse on an elderly also. So bad you can’t go anywhere now a days and why people carry a gun to protect themselves everywhere they go. You can’t get the guns out of the theives hands

