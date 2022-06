Click here to read the full article. The fragrance industry throws some pretty fancy-sounding French at you, and nowhere is this more true than with strength statements. On every bottle you open, you’ll usually see a label that says something like “eau de cologne” or “eau de parfum”—and while it can be tempting to ignore these words, they can reveal a lot about what’s inside of each bottle. That’s because these labels indicate how much perfume oil is actually inside the bottle, and that level can have a lot to do with a fragrance’s longevity, projection and sillage. Depending on the...

