Sunrise Spotlight – Bowling Green Police recruitment

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-How many hot dogs can you eat in ten minutes? One local man is going to find out when he’s a contestant on Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest on ESPN!. Bartley Weaver is the first Kentuckian ever to be in the contest on Coney Island. The 16 contestants will take the stage on July 4th to see how many hot dogs they can eat in ten minutes.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 23 HOURS AGO