Sunrise Spotlight – Bowling Green Police recruitment

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO/WFIE) - WBKO News is learning more information after an intense drug arrest in Bowling Green Wednesday morning. Bowling Green Police and Drug Enforcement Administration officers served an arrest warrant on Highland Way where police said John Byers lived. Byers is one of 12 people arrested on...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – BG Thunderfest is only days away, and after lying low during the pandemic, the Kiwanis Club has gone all out for the event’s 51st Anniversary. BG Thunderfest 2022 Chair Whitney Kinslow said, “We are so excited for everyone to really kick off their Independence Day Weekend. We don’t think you’re going to see a show like this anywhere around here.”
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department is hosting an open house tonight until 7: 30 p.m. If you’re interested in becoming a police officer, you can stop by the station and talk to staff about the career. According to BGPD, starting salary is $51,500 with...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For 50 years, the Kiwanis Club of Bowling Green has provided a fun-filled, family fireworks spectacular - now known as Thunderfest - as a fundraiser for more than 30 children’s organizations in Bowling Green and Warren County. This year’s Thunderfest fireworks presentation is on...
Officer Cameron Ferrell was hired by Hendersonville Police Department on June 28, 2021. He was shot one day prior to his one-year anniversary. Prior to his employment with Hendersonville Police Department he worked at Gallatin Police Department for several years. He currently works on the “B” detail (1430 hrs to 2300 hrs) and is a member of the Hendersonville SWAT team. He has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.
Hopkinsville police are investigating a burglary on Bruce View Circle. Unknown suspects entered a home in the 100 block of Bruce View Wednesday afternoon and stole a signed Jerry Rice football, tools, furniture, glassware and other property with a combined value of about $1,200, according to the incident report.
Downtown Bowling Green’s entertainment district is kicking off soon!. On today’s edition of What’s Happening SoKY, SoKY Sunrise’s Darius Mack sits with Telia Butler, the Development Coordinator for the city of Bowling Green, to give us all the important details on the upcoming Fountain Row. Fore...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-How many hot dogs can you eat in ten minutes? One local man is going to find out when he’s a contestant on Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest on ESPN!. Bartley Weaver is the first Kentuckian ever to be in the contest on Coney Island. The 16 contestants will take the stage on July 4th to see how many hot dogs they can eat in ten minutes.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say on June 9, 2022 a storage unit was burglarized. They say the suspect followed a customer into the gated area. Once inside, the suspect tried to cut off the lock but was unsuccessful. The alleged thief was then able to pry open the door just enough to gain entry.
Hopkinsville Police Sgt. Samantha Rodriguez was one of 24 police officers who graduated from the Department of Criminal Justice Training’s Academy of Police Supervision in Richmond. The three-week course consists of 122 hours of training targeted for newly promoted sergeants or officers who are on their agency’s promotion list...
GLASGOW, Ky. – The Glasgow Police Department says they have received complaints of “motion picture money” in their area. Authorities stated the money can appear to be real but will say “motion picture purposes” and “not a legal tender.”. If you see this fake...
While visiting Bowling Green, Kentucky, visitors may want to visit the National Corvette Museum to see all of the car’s namesakes. Beech Bend Raceway is also an option, as it hosts drag races. You can also visit the Kentucky Museum for exhibits on the state’s history. You may also want to visit the Riverview at Hobson Grove, a restored 1800s home, or the Lost River Cave, a large cavern that’s accessible by boat.
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – Despite the announcement of a burn ban in Warren County, fireworks are still set to take place at some events!. Due to dry weather, the ban is asking the community to leave it up to the professionals to safely set fireworks off until enough rainfall makes conditions safer.
FRANKLIN, Ky. – A Franklin man was arrested Tuesday on several charges following a drug bust. According to authorities, a joint investigation between the United States Postal Inspectors, South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force, Simpson County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police and the Department of Homeland Security Investigations led to a two-week investigation into trafficking cocaine into Simpson County.
SMITHS GROVE, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says the two suspects have been identified. SMITHS GROVE, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two people suspected in a burglary in Smiths Grove. On Tuesday, June 28 around 4:30 p.m., WCSO deputies...
SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Franklin man has been arrested on drug trafficking charges after a joint investigation that included the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force. (Story continues below photo) Kevin Gardner, 34, was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine) and possession of marijuana Tuesday after...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After more than 60 years, a memorable billboard in Cave City is currently on the ground. Scott Sendtko, Co-owner of Crystal Onyx Cave. says, ”We are just a small mom and pops business. Unfortunately, we don’t have the revenues to go and buy billboards on 65 to advertise for that, so any billboard we have is critical.”
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A hunt for a man suspected of shooting a Hendersonville police officer has ended with his death following a shootout with Kentucky State Police, officials said. According to Hendersonville Police, Kentucky State Police located 34-year-old Samuel Quinton Edwards, near Louisville. Following a...
ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A man in Allen County has died following a house fire in Allen County on Monday night. Multiple fire agencies responded to a fire at a residence located on Meador Port Oliver Road on Monday night. The Allen County Coroner has confirmed a 49-year-old man...
A Clarksville homeless woman has been arrested and is facing multiple arson charges following an alleged fire-setting spree along Fort Campbell Boulevard last Friday. Paige Marie Leegon, 21, was arrested on Friday, June 24, after Clarksville Police officers said she admitted to setting the fires. At 3:15 a.m., officers first...
