Travis Barker was rushed to the hospital Tuesday afternoon with wife Kourtney Kardashian by his side. The Blink-182 drummer, 46, was photographed lying on a stretcher outside Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, Calif., while the “Kardashians” star, 43, followed on foot. The musician was seen being wheeled out of the ambulance while holding his right hand up, which showed his unmistakable skull tattoo. Kardashian, for her part, was seen only from the back. She was in an all-black ensemble and had her hoodie up over her head. The reality star’s security team followed closely behind in a black Range Rover, tailing the...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO