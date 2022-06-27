Lloyd Ganton Retirement Center - 6/27/22

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court has ruled that charges related to the Flint water scandal against former Gov. Rick Snyder, his health director and seven other people must be dismissed. The justices found Tuesday that the judge had no authority to issue the indictments. It’s an astonishing defeat for Attorney General Dana Nessel. She took office in 2019, got rid of a special prosecutor and put together a new team to investigate whether crimes were committed when lead contaminated Flint’s water system starting in 2014. Snyder was charged with misdemeanors. Ex-health chief Nick Lyon and Michigan’s former chief medical executive, Dr. Eden Wells, were charged with involuntary manslaughter tied to deaths from Legionnaires’ disease, which was blamed on bad water.

2 DAYS AGO