Lloyd Ganton Retirement Center - 6/27/22

Corey Cagle, Parks and Recreation Coordinator at the City of Eaton Rapids and Jerry Robinson, President of the Eaton Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce invite everyone downtown for a 2-day celebration on July 3rd and July 4th. Family fun is sure to be had by all with live music, bounce houses, a movie in the park, craft and vendors and of course, fireworks!
DEWITT, Mich. (WLNS) – DeWitt residents are upset with the way the school district disposed of hundreds books when they were found in a school recycling dumpster over the weekend. The books that were thrown away range from old textbooks to gently used picture books. One man said while he understands that lesson plans change, […]
A construction crew in Royal Oak unearthed a piece of Michigan history yesterday (6/28), revealing a section of streetcar tracks that once connected the city to Flint, Detroit, Romeo, and Imlay City. Discovering the 'Interurban' Railway. There's not a lot of information available about 'Interurban' railways that were popular in...
Now that I once again live with my parents in Allegan I've fallen into a nightly routine of watching game shows with my folks. As a trivia lover I mostly stick through Wheel of Fortune to get to Jeopardy but as luck would have it, I've come to love "America's Game" just as much.
Where: 28190 M-152 When: Gates open at 7 p.m. every Friday and Saturday night. Admission: $30 a carload for a double feature. Get more information and movie lineup at www.5miledrivein.com. Capri Drive-In, Coldwater. Where: 119 West Chicago Road. When: The box office opens at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and...
A deputy and a private investigator working with Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf made unannounced visits last year to local election officials' offices to question them about the 2020 presidential vote. Multiple clerks in Barry County said Leaf's department used what they viewed as "scare tactics" as it examined and...
DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court has ruled that charges related to the Flint water scandal against former Gov. Rick Snyder, his health director and seven other people must be dismissed. The justices found Tuesday that the judge had no authority to issue the indictments. It’s an astonishing defeat for Attorney General Dana Nessel. She took office in 2019, got rid of a special prosecutor and put together a new team to investigate whether crimes were committed when lead contaminated Flint’s water system starting in 2014. Snyder was charged with misdemeanors. Ex-health chief Nick Lyon and Michigan’s former chief medical executive, Dr. Eden Wells, were charged with involuntary manslaughter tied to deaths from Legionnaires’ disease, which was blamed on bad water.
Lansing is on the fast track to regaining its title as the Cannabis Capital of Michigan this summer with yet another dispensary opening its doors here this month — this time with a shop called Herbana, which opened June 17 without much fanfare on Saginaw Street, just west of Famous Taco. Its arrival got a bit louder with a grand opening celebration over the weekend.
Michigan has agreed to destroy more than 3 million dried blood spots taken from babies and kept in storage. It's all part of a partial settlement in an ongoing lawsuit over consent and privacy in the digital age. Hospitals routinely prick the heels of newborns to draw blood to check for more than 50 rare diseases.
TUESDAY, June 28 — Whoever has been targeting LGBTQ Pride flags on Michigan Avenue near US-127 struck again overnight. But this time, police may have some help putting an end to the thefts and vandalism that have marred Pride month for local residents: A video captured someone burning the large flag, eastside activist Ryan Kost said today.
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Last week, a car smashed into a woman’s home in Lansing, and now she and her five grandkids need a place to stay. The woman lived the past 8 years in her home, and now she’s left to depend on one of her oldest grandkids, all because a suspected drunk driver […]
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The victim of a deadly crash involving two vehicles on Saturday was identified by the Lansing Police Department Monday afternoon. The victim was identified as 29-year-old Joshua Leroy Burch from Lansing. Officers said the crash took place at 1:28 a.m. Saturday when two vehicles traveling on Washington and Northrup collided, causing one vehicle to crash into a residence and resulting in a gas leak.
