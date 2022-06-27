ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Lloyd Ganton Retirement Center - 6/27/22

By Morning Blend
Fox47News
 3 days ago

LANSING, Mich. — Catina Lowe, Director of Customer Relations and Business Development at Lloyd Ganton Retirement Centers...

www.fox47news.com

Fox47News

Nelson Gallery - 6/30/22

LANSING, Mich. — Jen Estill, Proprietor at Nelson Gallery talks about why everyone should support art and culture in downtown Lansing. For more information please visit thenelsongallery.com or call (517) 708-8904. Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website. Stay in touch with us anytime,...
LANSING, MI
Fox47News

Kanin Elizabeth - 6/30/22

LANSING, Mich. — Kanin Elizabeth, Singer-Songwriter talks about what she has been up to. For more information please visit kaninelizabeth.net or follow her on Facebook at facebook.com/Kanin.Elizabeth. Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website. Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere. Sign up for...
LANSING, MI
Fox47News

T.A. Forsberg, Inc. - 6/28/22

LANSING, Mich. — Brent Forsberg, President of T.A. Forsberg, Inc. talks about what's going on with office spaces around the area and what changes they are making. For more information please visit www.LansingRealEstate.com or call (517) 349-9330. Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
LANSING, MI
Fox47News

McCreary's Healthy Homes - 6/28/22

LANSING, Mich. — Kevin McCreary, Owner and Cleaning Expert at McCreary's Healthy Homes talks about how they can protect and improve one of your biggest investments. For more information please visit mccrearyshh.com or call (517) 484-1400. Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website. Stay...
LANSING, MI
City
Lansing, MI
Fox47News

Home Builders Association of Greater Lansing - 6/28/22

LANSING, Mich. — Cindy Kosloski, CEO of HBA of Greater Lansing talks about job openings association wide including Elieff Brothers and Key Builders Inc. For more information please visit HBALansing.com or call (517) 323-3254. Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website. Stay in touch...
LANSING, MI
Fox47News

City of Eaton Rapids & Eaton Rapids Chamber of Commerce - 6/29/22

LANSING, Mich. — Corey Cagle, Parks and Recreation Coordinator at the City of Eaton Rapids and Jerry Robinson, President of the Eaton Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce invite everyone downtown for a 2-day celebration on July 3rd and July 4th. Family fun is sure to be had by all with live music, bounce houses, a movie in the park, craft and vendors and of course, fireworks! For more information please visit cityofeatonrapids.com or call (517) 663-8118.
EATON RAPIDS, MI
WLNS

Hundreds of books found in DeWitt school recycling

DEWITT, Mich. (WLNS) – DeWitt residents are upset with the way the school district disposed of hundreds books when they were found in a school recycling dumpster over the weekend. The books that were thrown away range from old textbooks to gently used picture books. One man said while he understands that lesson plans change, […]
DEWITT, MI
NewsBreak
Weather
9&10 News

Here is the latest Michigan news from The Associated Press at 2:40 p.m. EDT

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court has ruled that charges related to the Flint water scandal against former Gov. Rick Snyder, his health director and seven other people must be dismissed. The justices found Tuesday that the judge had no authority to issue the indictments. It’s an astonishing defeat for Attorney General Dana Nessel. She took office in 2019, got rid of a special prosecutor and put together a new team to investigate whether crimes were committed when lead contaminated Flint’s water system starting in 2014. Snyder was charged with misdemeanors. Ex-health chief Nick Lyon and Michigan’s former chief medical executive, Dr. Eden Wells, were charged with involuntary manslaughter tied to deaths from Legionnaires’ disease, which was blamed on bad water.
lansingcitypulse.com

Pot shop takes over old credit union — drive-thru window and all

Lansing is on the fast track to regaining its title as the Cannabis Capital of Michigan this summer with yet another dispensary opening its doors here this month — this time with a shop called Herbana, which opened June 17 without much fanfare on Saginaw Street, just west of Famous Taco. Its arrival got a bit louder with a grand opening celebration over the weekend.
LANSING, MI
interlochenpublicradio.org

Michigan to destroy some infant blood spots in fight over consent

Michigan has agreed to destroy more than 3 million dried blood spots taken from babies and kept in storage. It's all part of a partial settlement in an ongoing lawsuit over consent and privacy in the digital age. Hospitals routinely prick the heels of newborns to draw blood to check for more than 50 rare diseases.
MICHIGAN STATE
lansingcitypulse.com

Pride flag burned on Michigan Avenue overnight

TUESDAY, June 28 — Whoever has been targeting LGBTQ Pride flags on Michigan Avenue near US-127 struck again overnight. But this time, police may have some help putting an end to the thefts and vandalism that have marred Pride month for local residents: A video captured someone burning the large flag, eastside activist Ryan Kost said today.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Home damaged after car crash

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Last week, a car smashed into a woman’s home in Lansing, and now she and her five grandkids need a place to stay. The woman lived the past 8 years in her home, and now she’s left to depend on one of her oldest grandkids, all because a suspected drunk driver […]
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Alcohol believed to be a factor in deadly crash into Lansing home

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The victim of a deadly crash involving two vehicles on Saturday was identified by the Lansing Police Department Monday afternoon. The victim was identified as 29-year-old Joshua Leroy Burch from Lansing. Officers said the crash took place at 1:28 a.m. Saturday when two vehicles traveling on Washington and Northrup collided, causing one vehicle to crash into a residence and resulting in a gas leak.
LANSING, MI

