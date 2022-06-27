ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

South LA Shooting Leaves Teen Injured

By City News Service
2urbangirls.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES – A 17-year-old boy was wounded Monday morning in a shooting in the...

2urbangirls.com

Comments / 0

 

CBS LA

Father, son found dead on street in Chatsworth; police investigating as a homicide

Police are investigating a homicide in Chatsworth after two dead bodies were discovered near a vehicle. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, they received a call reporting an attempted suicide at around 8:20 p.m., of two unresponsive people lying near a vehicle in the 21000 block of Plummer Street. A maintenance worker at a nearby mobile home park said he saw the car parked with the engine running and sun shades up at about 7 p.m. He said it was a normal occurrence, especially on a hot day. He heard yelling an hour later.When the Los Angeles Fire Department and LAPD...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Shooting in Baldwin Hills leaves 1 dead on sidewalk

One person is dead after a shooting in Baldwin Hills, officers with the Los Angeles Police Department said. It happened around 9:24 p.m. Tuesday at W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Marlton Ave. in Baldwin Hills near Crenshaw Plaza.According to Los Angeles Police Department officers, a call came in for a victim down on a sidewalk, not conscious and not breathing. When they arrived they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The motive for the shooting is unclear at this time. No victim information has been released. There is no suspect information available at this time. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
Commerce Shooting Leaves One Dead, One Injured

COMMERCE – A woman in her early 40s was killed and a man in his 30s was wounded in a shooting in Commerce Wednesday. Deputies from the East Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station responded at approximately 3:43 p.m. to a shots fired call where they found a woman lying on the railroad tracks behind a group of businesses with gunshots wounds in the 5600 block of Randolph Street, said Deputy Veronica Rodriguez of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
COMMERCE, CA
HeySoCal

Woman with gunshot wound found dead on 710 Freeway ramp

A 35-year-old woman who had been shot was found dead Tuesday inside a black SUV that crashed on an offramp from the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in Long Beach. Officers sent to the Anaheim Street offramp about 2:30 a.m. found Mercedes Mingo of Los Angeles dead at the scene behind the wheel of the SUV, according to the California Highway Patrol.
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Nipsey Hussle murder suspect attacked in jail holding cell: attorney

LOS ANGELES - Testimony wrapped up Wednesday in the trial of the man charged with murdering rapper Nipsey Hussle outside his South Los Angeles clothing store, after a one-day delay caused when the defendant was apparently attacked in a jail holding cell. Eric Ronald Holder Jr.'s trial was delayed Tuesday,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
chicagopopular.com

Horrific Hit & Run Crash Leaves 1 Dead

LOS ANGELES (CP) — LAFD and LAPD responded to a reported traffic accident. Firefighters arrived to find a two-vehicle collision with multiple power poles involved. Firefighters arrived to find a two-vehicle collision with multiple power poles involved. Firefighters found one victim at the scene beyond medical help. The victim...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Police identify SGV resident as suspect in Hollywood fatal shooting

A man from Providence Village, Texas, was identified Monday as the victim of a fatal shooting in Hollywood. Antonio Washington was 30 years old, according to the coroner’s office. The shooting occurred about 7 p.m. Wednesday at Argyle and Selma avenues, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Officers learned...
foxla.com

Cigarettes worth $3K stolen in SFV 7-Eleven crime spree

RESEDA, Calif. - Authorities are searching for a suspect who stole around $3,000 worth of cigarettes from a 7-Eleven in Reseda then tried to do the same thing at another 7-Eleven in the area. According to the LAPD, the suspect hit the 7-Eleven at Vanowen and Tampa first - that's...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

LASD investigating fatal shooting in Norwalk

Authorities were investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Norwalk late Monday evening. The shooting was reported at around 10:55 p.m. on Maidstone Avenue. When Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies arrived, they found one person lying in the street suffering from several gunshot wounds. First responders with Los Angeles County Fire Department attempted life-saving measures on the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim, who has yet to be identified pending notification of next of kin, was reported to be between 35 and 40-years-old. Investigators were unsure if the shooting was gang-related. Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call  the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
NORWALK, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Woman Seriously Injured After Being Attacked by Dogs in Sylmar

A 49-year-old woman was seriously injured after being mauled in a dog attack for 19 minutes in Sylmar on Monday. Home surveillance footage shows two dogs attack the woman behind a gate in the yard where the dogs lived. "One officer fired two rounds at one of the two dogs,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

South LA Shooting Leaves Man Hospitalized

LOS ANGELES – A 22-year-old man was shot and wounded Monday while sitting inside a vehicle in the Vermont-Slauson area of South Los Angeles. The shooting was reported about 1:35 a.m. at 71st and Figueroa streets, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Norwalk Shooting Leaves One Dead

NORWALK – Sheriff’s homicide detectives Tuesday are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Norwalk. Deputies from the Norwalk Sheriff’s Station were called at 10:53 p.m. Monday to the 13900 block of Maidstone Avenue where they found the victim, who they say was between 35 and 40 years old, on the ground with gunshot wounds, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
NORWALK, CA

