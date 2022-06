COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - A lawsuit was filed in the Ohio Supreme Court Wednesday seeking to block the state’s six-week ban on abortion. Hours after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ending abortion on the federal level, a Ohio judge granted the State’s request to allow the previously blocked six-week abortion ban, Senate Bill 23, to take effect. The law lowered the gestational age limit from 22 weeks to approximately six weeks, with limited exceptions. A violation of this law by a provider is a fifth-degree felony.

