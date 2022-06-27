ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Authorities ID Texas Man as Victim in Fatal Hollywood Shooting

By City News Service
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOLLYWOOD – A man from Providence Village, Texas was identified Monday as the victim of a fatal shooting in Hollywood. Antonio Washington was 30 years old, according to the coroner’s office. The shooting occurred about 7 p.m. Wednesday...

