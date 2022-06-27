ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, OH

Vehicle fire closes I-71 southbound in Richland County

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WZIjA_0gNEqSAe00

I-71 southbound, about 5.5 miles south of State Route 97, is closed due to a vehicle fire, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The on-ramp from State Route 97 to I-71 south is closed to traffic.

Traffic will be detoured from I-71 south to State Route 13 south to State Route 95 west then back to I-71 south.

ODOT said there is no estimated time as to when the road will be open. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek a different route.

Click here to see the latest traffic information and an interactive traffic map on our Akron-Canton Traffic Center

Click here to see the cheapest gas prices in our area.

Comments / 0

Related
wtuz.com

Two Injured in Coshocton County Crash

Nick McWilliams reporting – Two suffered injuries in a two-vehicle accident on Tuesday evening. The Coshocton County Fire Department was toned out late Tuesday at 9:10 a m. The crash occurred at the intersection of Chestnut and North Third Street, involving two local residents. Authorities say that 18-year-old Dalton...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
County
Richland County, OH
Local
Ohio Traffic
Akron, OH
Traffic
Richland County, OH
Traffic
Galion Inquirer

Sheriff’s office responds to rollover accident

BUCYRUS — On Friday, June 24 at 4:19 p.m., the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office was called in regards to a one vehicle roll over injury crash with entrapment on Lincoln Highway just East of Oak Drove. Members of the Whetstone Volunteer Fire Department and Life First Ambulance Service...
BUCYRUS, OH
peakofohio.com

High-speed pursuit leads to serious injury crash on 68

An unidentified driver was seriously injured following a high-speed pursuit and crash on Route 68 Monday evening just north of Bellefontaine. Deputies from the Hardin County Sheriff's Office attempted to make a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle when the driver fled south on 68. The pursuit began a mile...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicle Fire#Odot#State Route 97#State Route 13
WSAZ

Amber Alert issued in Ohio for missing 2-week-old girl

OHIO (WSAZ) - An Amber Alert has been issued Wednesday for a 2-week-old girl who’s missing from Mansfield, Ohio, according to the Ohio Amber Alert page. Investigators say they’re looking for Mandy Jaynes, 38, who’s believed to be driving a dark blue 2005 Ford Explorer with Ohio plates JBJ9577.
MANSFIELD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
crawfordcountynow.com

Breaking News! Missing 10 day old baby located…mother in custody

RICHLAND COUNTY—At approximately 6:15 PM this evening, an infant was the subject of an amber alert out of Richland County. Trusted sources have told Crawford County Now that this is baby number five for Mandy Jaymes, 38. According to sources, Jaymes’ fourth child was born at home in a bathtub because Jaymes struggles with addiction.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Drugs seized and one person taken into custody at Bucyrus Trailer Park

BUCYRUS—Suspected Fentanyl and other drugs were seized in a drug bust at Waterford Glen. On June 28, the Bucyrus Police Department, along with the METRICH Enforcement Unit, executed a search warrant at #18 Waterford Glen in Bucyrus. The search warrant came after an investigation into illegal narcotics being used...
BUCYRUS, OH
wktn.com

Morral Couple Killed in Wyandot County Motorcycle Accident

A motorcycle accident at around 11:40 this past Saturday night in Wyandot County claimed the life of a Morral couple. According to a release from the Bucyrus Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 61 year old Robert Schrake Jr. was operating the motorcycle south on US 23 and struck a deer that entered the road.
WYANDOT COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Fatal motorcycle crash leaves two dead in Wyandot County

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Bucyrus Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle that happened late Saturday night. On June 25 at 11:40 p.m., the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a motorcycle crash on US23 south of Wyandot Ave and responded to the scene.
WYANDOT COUNTY, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

43K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy