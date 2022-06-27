ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

Powerful monsoon storm brings widespread flooding to Flagstaff and Navajo Nation

knau.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeavy monsoon storms Sunday afternoon caused major flooding in some areas of Flagstaff and the Navajo Nation. Flagstaff’s downtown area, roads paralleling I-40, and the Timberline and Wupatki Trails neighborhoods all experienced flooding from a strong, fast-moving storm cell. Traffic was rerouted from the Milton Rd. underpass which...

www.knau.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox10phoenix.com

Monsoon weather ramps up in Arizona, flash flooding expected: Live radar, updates

PHOENIX - Monsoon weather is ramping up in Arizona, and some of that is expected to make its way to the Phoenix metropolitan area. Flash flood warnings have been issued for parts of Coconino and Yavapai counties through the afternoon hours. Meanwhile, south of Phoenix, a Dust Advisory has been issued in Pinal County around Interstate 8. A Dust Storm Warning was also issued for many parts of the Phoenix metropolitan area until 4:15 pm.
PHOENIX, AZ
knau.org

Heightened fire restrictions lifted at Grand Canyon National Park

Officials at Grand Canyon National Park have lifted heightened stage 2 fire restrictions as monsoon rains have lowered fire danger in the region. They say, however, that a campfire ban will remain in place for areas outside campfire rings in maintained campgrounds. People in the inner canyon will be able...
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Coconino County, AZ
City
Flagstaff, AZ
City
Black Canyon City, AZ
State
Utah State
AZFamily

First Alert Weather: Parts of Flagstaff no longer under ‘shelter-in-place’ order due to monsoon

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — It appears neighborhoods in Flagstaff have avoided any severe flooding due to the monsoon. A “shelter-in-place” order was in place for Mt. Elden Estates but it was lifted around 4:30 p.m. A flash flood warning that was issued for new wildfire burn scars north of Flagstaff has also expired. Light rain fell on the upper part of the Pipeline Fire but no damage has been reported. Areas that was burned by the Museum Fire three years ago got up to an inch of rain but there hasn’t been any flooding down to the neighborhoods. Officials say mitigation work has helped. Rain is tapering off, but more could occur throughout Wednesday night.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
knau.org

Coconino National Forest official explains criteria used to determine forest closures

Fire restrictions have lifted on the Coconino National Forest, and several areas that were closed due to extreme wildfire risk are now open to the public again. The lessening fire risk is due to the arrival of the monsoon season, on the heels of several disastrous wildfires that destroyed homes and displaced families. KNAU’s Melissa Sevigny spoke with Coconino National Forest fire staff officer James Pettit about the decision-making process used to determine if the forest should be shut down.
AZFamily

Thousands were without power due to monsoon storm in Flagstaff

Isolated monsoon storms moved through the Valley and caused fires in Phoenix. Storms rolling into the Valley, metro Phoenix area. Heavy winds up to 40 miles per hour, rain, blowing dust, and lightning could be on their way. Heavy rains causes flash flooding in Flagstaff. Updated: 10 hours ago. |
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood#Monsoon#The Navajo Nation#The Milton Rd#The Museum Fire
12 News

Fire restrictions now lifted in 2 northern Arizona forests

PHOENIX — Fire restrictions have been lifted in the Coconino National Forest, Kaibab National Forest and other public land in Coconino County. As of noon Tuesday, Kaibab lifted all fire restrictions including the area closure on Bill Williams Mountain. Forest officials say enough rain has fallen across the forest...
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
12 News

City of Flagstaff lifts fire restrictions after monsoon rains

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The City of Flagstaff announced on Tuesday that it is lifting fire restrictions, and returning to Stage 0. Those changes take effect at noon on Jun. 28. Stage 0 fire restrictions mean that smoking and using e-cigarettes are banned in all public places within the City of Flagstaff including City Parks, Open Spaces, and the Urban Trail System.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
imbibemagazine.com

Where to Drink in Flagstaff, Arizona

Hugging historic Route 66 and serving as a gateway to the Grand Canyon, Flagstaff may be the ultimate summer road trip destination. Nestled at the base of the San Francisco Peaks within the world’s largest Ponderosa pine forest, the mountain town bucks typical notions of the Arizona desert. It even boasts a distant celebrity by the name of Pluto, which was discovered at the Lowell Observatory thanks to Flagstaff’s famous (and legally preserved) dark skies. A state university keeps the town of 65,000 lively, and the food and drinks scene continues to evolve, with quality cocktails and beer growing alongside historic speakeasies and iconic coffee shops. “Flagstaff hosts millions of visitors from around the world each year and has built an amazing collection of hospitality endeavors,” says Michael Marquess, the founder of Mother Road Brewing Company, who shares some of his favorite spots. “As locals, we all enjoy the benefits!”
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
NWS
AZFamily

Monsoon storms causing flash flooding in Flagstaff, over 1,000 without power

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Heavy monsoon rain caused flash flooding in Flagstaff on Sunday. The storms started around 1:30 p.m. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning until 5:15 p.m. Downtown streets were closed and there was flooding along Milton Road and Route 66. Flooding hit the southside neighborhood and north of downtown in the timberline and Wupatki trails neighborhoods. The water then cleared and left behind a muddy mess. Homeowners already had sandbags up around their houses as they prepare for more flooding.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 16:28:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-29 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 445 PM MST. * At 428 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Yava, or 25 miles southwest of Chino Valley, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of Yavapai County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

SR 179 TURN LANE IMPROVEMENTS AT BEAVERHEAD FLAT ROAD

SR 179 TURN LANE IMPROVEMENTS AT BEAVERHEAD FLAT ROAD. Desert Services International in conjunction with Yavapai County will be performing roadwork on State Route 179 at the Beaverhead Flat intersection in the Village of Oak Creek. Construction will begin July 11, 2022, continuing through August 18, 2022. Road construction will consist of slope work to accommodate improvements to the right turn lane from SR 179 to Beaverhead Flat Rd. The improvements include widening and lengthening the turn lane with four inches of asphalt, 1/2’’ of asphalt concrete friction course, drainage improvements, and seeding. One lane of traffic will remain open at all times; however, motorists may encounter lane restrictions,
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Arizona Cities Forced To Cancel 4th of July Fireworks Display

With 4th of July just one week away, residents are learning that many of the annual Independence Day celebrations have been cancelled. Some Arizona cities have announced the event cancellations and are citing fire concerns, pandemic-related supply and or staffing problems. The city of Phoenix announced the cancellation of three...
PHOENIX, AZ
SignalsAZ

4th of July Closures for Flagstaff and Sedona

With Independence Day just around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the 4th of July closures happening in Flagstaff and Sedona. City of Flagstaff. Flagstaff City Hall at 211 W. Aspen Ave. will be closed on July...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

New Boutique Hotel in Flagstaff: High Country Motor Lodge

Unlike anything else in Northern Arizona, High Country Motor Lodge is a beautiful, new boutique hotel in Flagstaff located along historic Route 66. Created by Classic Hotels — the hospitality development and management company responsible for the beloved The Scott Resort in Scottsdale — High Country Motor Lodge features the charm and attention to detail you would expect from their portfolio of thoughtfully designed hotels and resorts.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy