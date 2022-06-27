ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The reason Carson Wentz is ‘hog heaven’ for Washington

By Enzo Flojo
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Washington Commanders may have found the QB they’ve always wanted, and that guy is Carson Wentz. Wents is known for his powerful arm, but he has also brought with him a high level of football intelligence and an intense work ethic. The Commanders traded for him last March, and they...

