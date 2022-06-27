Lit Top 5: July 2022

Detroit Institute Of Arts Names First Chief Digital Officer. The Detroit Institute of Arts has named Dr. Jennifer Snyder the museum’s first chief digital officer, reports ArtDaily. “Snyder is currently director of digital experience at SFMOMA, where she is responsible for all non-art digital platforms and online content strategy, including in-gallery digital applications, interactives, SFMOMA.org, social media and email. She previously served as director of interactive media at the Art Institute of Chicago where she built multiple award-winning digital applications, produced dozens of films and developed a narrative-driven website. Snyder will set the strategic direction for digital design, user experiences, digital production and publishing, information technology and digital processes within DIA to maximize the museum’s assets and platforms. This inaugural position oversees and guides the implementation of a digital strategy and the associated processes, systems, and technologies to connect the DIA’s collection, information, assets and programming with new and existing audiences locally, nationally and internationally.”

