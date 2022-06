Get ready to cheer for Montclair High School’s Class of 2022 on Tuesday as they make their way from graduation to Project Graduation. If you are not familiar with Project Graduation parade, check out the video below made by a Montclair mom, of the Class of 2018 making their way through town on buses to a secret party destination, greeted by cheering crowds along the way.

