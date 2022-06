FREMONT -- A brush fire burning along southbound I-880 in Fremont Tuesday afternoon has closed the Mowry Avenue onramp and is impacting traffic, according to authorities.CHP reported the brush fire and issued a severe traffic alert just after 3:30 p.m. CHP and Fremont Fire units are on the scene. The on ramp is currently blocked and traffic passing through the area is slow due to smoke. Flames could be seen in video from dash cameras on cars passing through the area. Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.

FREMONT, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO