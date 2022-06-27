Austin Butler & 9 Other New Actors To Keep An Eye Out For In 2022

If there’s one thing to be said about Rian Johnson’s upcoming Peacock series, Poker Face, it’s that it isn’t keeping its cards close to its chest. The series has been lining up its hand, making big casting reveals along the way and now, Deadline has announced that S. Epatha Merkerson and Judith Light are the latest two actors to add their names to the call sheet. The duo joins the murder mystery drama following a previously announced, never ending list of talent that includes Natasha Lyonne, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Chloë Sevigny, Dascha Polanco, Lil Rel Howery, Adrien Brody, Stephanie Hsu, Benjamin Bratt, David Castañeda, Ellen Barkin, Jameela Jamil, Tim Meadows, and Benjamin Bratt. The news surrounding Merkerson and Light comes just hours after the announcement that Simon Helberg would also be appearing in the production.
Comments / 0