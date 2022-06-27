ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Austin Butler & 9 Other New Actors To Keep An Eye Out For In 2022

By Livia Lozoya
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt any given moment, movies and TV shows are being made and released, with actors giving performances that impact audiences and solidify their names in pop culture. Typically, years of auditions, rejections, and small parts precede more significant, notable roles, but all it takes is one project to catapult an artist...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

Nick Jonas and 'Top Gun: Maverick's Glen Powell to Star in Kat Coiro’s 'Foreign Relations'

In what was described as a "hot project by Deadline, Amazon Studios have landed the highly contested buddy comedy film Foreign Relations. The comedy, to be directed by Kat Coiro, is set to co-star musician Nick Jonas and Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell. No plot details have been revealed about the film, but Deadline reports that multiple studios and streamers were in the running to secure the project.
MOVIES
Collider

'Platonic': Alisha Wainwright, Guy Branum, and More Join Apple TV+ Series

Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne are getting some new pals. Today, Deadline revealed that the Apple series Platonic has found five new members to join the recurring cast alongside the previously announced stars Byrne, Rogen, Luke Macfarlane, Tre Hale, Carla Gallo, and Andrew Lopez. The new cast mates include Alisha Wainwright, Guy Branum, Janet Varney, Emily Kimball, and Vinny Thomas. The project hails from married powerhouse, Nick Stoller (Forgetting Sarah Marshall) and Francesca Delbanco (Friends from College) in a partnership with Sony TV.
TV SERIES
Collider

Kate Berlant & John Early Satirize Hollywood Nostalgia in 'Would It Kill You to Laugh?'

Kate Berlant and John Early are the intrepid comedy duo you need to know about. Though they both studied at NYU at the same time, it wasn’t until a mutual friend introduced them to each other in 2012 at a comedy event that their paths first crossed. Being friends with someone for 10 years is indeed a long time, but if you’ve seen even a minute of their work, you’d swear that they have known each other their entire lives. The pair’s comedic energy is simultaneously subtle and chaotic, making every second of their time together more unpredictable than the last.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelvin Harrison Jr.
Person
Barry Jenkins
Person
Austin Butler
Person
Xolo Maridueña
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Michelle Monaghan
Person
Aaron Paul
Person
Steven Spielberg
Collider

'Whiplash' and 10 More Miles Teller Performances to Check Out After ‘Spiderhead’

Since Miles Teller made his breakthrough performance as an ambitious jazz drummer in the award-winning film Whiplash, he has starred in many notable films and is recognized as a widely acclaimed actor. Some of his most notable projects include The Divergent Series (trilogy), Top Gun: Maverick, and, most recently, Spiderhead, which was released on Netflix.
MOVIES
Collider

'Who’s the Boss?’ Sequel Series With Tony Danza & Alyssa Milano Lands at Amazon Freevee

The sequel series for Who's The Boss? has finally found a home with Amazon Freevee! Based on the hit 80s sitcom that brought us the Bower family and the Micelli family's delightful comedy and dynamic, the sequel series is set to bring to life Tony Micelli's (Tony Danza) relationship with his daughter and is being written and executive produced by One Day at a Time co-creator/exec producer/co-showrunner Mike Royce and co-executive producer Brigitte Muñoz-Liebowitz.
TV SERIES
Collider

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' - Who's Who in the Cast

Amazon Prime’s anticipated page-to-screen adaptation, The Summer I Turned Pretty, based on the book series of the same name by To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before author Jenny Han. Before even premiering, the show received a Season 2 renewal, so fans can expect Belly and the rascal Fisher boys to return within the next few years. The show received a wide viewership, becoming Amazon Prime’s #1 show that week, even surpassing the acclaimed The Boys season 3 premiere.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Death in Paradise' Spin-Off 'Beyond Paradise' Confirmed With Kris Marshall Returning

BBC’s Death in Paradise is set to receive a spinoff with Kris Marshall returning as Humphrey Goodman for the lead role in Beyond Paradise. British-French crime drama Death in Paradise made its debut on BBC One in 2011. The first 3 seasons of the series follow Richard Poole (Ben Miller) a detective for the London Metropolitan Police who is sent to Saint Marie, an island in the Caribbean, where a British police officer was murdered. After solving the murder, he takes over as the island’s official detective inspector. However, things don’t last in this detective series, and the rest of the show’s seasons follow a series of officers who take over the job on the island. The current DI officer is Neville Parker who takes time to warm up to the island life.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Biographical Film#Disney Channel
Collider

10 Movies like 'The Black Phone' to Watch Next For More Haunting Horror Stories

Ethan Hawke is no stranger to horror movies, from The Purge to Sinister, and now he’s brought his A-game for another terrifying movie, The Black Phone. Directed by Scott Derrickson (Doctor Strange), this movie is an adaptation of a short story written by Joe Hill. Derrickson co-wrote the adapted screenplay with C. Robert Cargill (Sinister) and the two of them produced the film alongside Jason Blum.
MOVIES
Collider

10 Underrated Horror Movies of the 1970s (and Where to Stream Them)

The 70s were a golden era for horror films, with the monster films of previous decades giving way to an era full of slashers and final girls. Giallo was going strong and Hitchcock-inspired story beats morphed into something new. Birthing many of the horror franchises that are still going today, this decade has been commented on to the ends of the earth and there is still plenty more to be said.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Collider

'The Umbrella Academy' Season 3: Where Is the Hotel Oblivion?

Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy.Besides the Academy itself and the Temps Commission, The Umbrella Academy now has two new mysterious locations for our dysfunctional team of supers to decipher. Season 3 of the Netflix series introduces us to the Hotel Obsidian, an eerie art déco hotel that serves as a safe haven for anyone looking for a place to stay. Full of shady guests and odd, cryptic rooms, the Obsidian doesn’t come alone in the show’s mythos. It is followed closely by its interdimensional twin, Hotel Oblivion. But what exactly is the Oblivion? And what role does it play in this season of The Umbrella Academy?
TV SERIES
Collider

'Poker Face': S. Epatha Merkerson and Judith Light Join Rian Johnson's Peacock Series

If there’s one thing to be said about Rian Johnson’s upcoming Peacock series, Poker Face, it’s that it isn’t keeping its cards close to its chest. The series has been lining up its hand, making big casting reveals along the way and now, Deadline has announced that S. Epatha Merkerson and Judith Light are the latest two actors to add their names to the call sheet. The duo joins the murder mystery drama following a previously announced, never ending list of talent that includes Natasha Lyonne, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Chloë Sevigny, Dascha Polanco, Lil Rel Howery, Adrien Brody, Stephanie Hsu, Benjamin Bratt, David Castañeda, Ellen Barkin, Jameela Jamil, Tim Meadows, and Benjamin Bratt. The news surrounding Merkerson and Light comes just hours after the announcement that Simon Helberg would also be appearing in the production.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Collider

'Stranger Things 4': Robert Englund Explains Why Victor Creel Blinded Himself

Victor Creel pays for his mistakes in a number of very big ways in Stranger Things 4. As a young man (Kevin L. Johnson), Victor serves in World War 2 and makes a horrible mistake. He orders the shelling of a location that doesn’t house German soldiers, but rather innocent civilians including a baby. About 14 years later, Victor moves into a beautiful new home in Hawkins with his wife and two children. While it may seem as though they’ve got a bright future ahead of them, evil is brewing in Victor’s son, Henry (Raphael Luce), and that evil winds up taking the lives of his wife and daughter.
TV SERIES
Collider

How 'Infinity Train's Swan Song Hums a Tune of Understanding

Owen Dennis’ Infinity Train strummed a few powerful notes during its four-season run. Its final ride may not be its darkest, but Book 4, or Season 4, “Duet,” is unique in that it centers on two passengers coming on the train together with the same number. It’s also the first season set in the past, as the characters exist in 1980s Canada. Their task is simple: sort out their issues and leave the train as a pair or die. Min-Gi (Jonny Young) and Ryan’s (Sekai Murashige) interlocking journey of music and friendship rediscovered, paired with Kez’s (Minty Lewis) arc traveling through cars to her roommate, Morgan (Margaret Cho) pushes the train’s journey onto a different track built around communicating and finding happiness, ending the train’s ride on a solid note.
MUSIC
Collider

'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Finally Had Ben Say the Thing

From the moment Disney+ announced Obi-Wan Kenobi, Star Wars fans knew they should expect a nod to Ewan McGregor’s most famous line as the titular Jedi Master. There just couldn’t be a Obi-Wan series without McGregor saying “Hello there!,” the sentence he used to greet General Grievous in one of the most brutal duels of 2005’s Revenge of the Sith. The sentence is a nod to the way Alec Guinness’ version of Obi-Wan greeted R2-D2 in A New Hope, but it wasn’t until the prequel trilogy that the line became almost a passcode into the Star Wars club. There are thousands of memes, gifs, and funny videos inspired by the moment, so much that the line transcended Star Wars to become a joke that permeates popular online culture.
MOVIES
Collider

'Stranger Things' Season 4 Vol. 2 Watch Party Features David Harbour & Jamie Campbell Bower

Stranger Things fans, you're cordially invited to join Netflix and Scener's Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 Watch Party Premiere for an exciting and unique way to experience the beginning of the end of Season 4! Our hosts and the fans watching live will be joined by — drum roll, please — David Harbour, Brett Gelman, Joseph Quinn, and Jamie Campbell Bower for a live Q&A and the virtual screenings of the final two episodes of the season. With all this fanfare, we have to say we're a little nervous — whose send-off is this? Never mind. Festivities kick off at 11:30 pm PT on June 30!
TV SERIES
Collider

10 Best Action Films From Yesteryear That Deserve Legacy Sequels Like 'Top Gun Maverick'

Top Gun: Maverick is smashing the global box office in a seemingly unlikely turn of events. After being delayed from its original 2020 release due to the pandemic, Maverick has finally arrived and audiences are lapping it up. It has even defeated box office kings Marvel, replacing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as the highest-grossing film in North America this year, and is on track to repeat that feat worldwide.
MOVIES
Collider

First 'Ivy & Bean' Images Are Here to Make Your Day Better

It’s time to stop everything you are doing and check out the adorable first-look photos that Netflix released from their upcoming series of films Ivy & Bean. The streamer also took the opportunity to announce that the first movie from the slate that is being produced hits the platform in early September. The story centers around two girls who never expected to be friends. However, the more time they spend together, the more they learn that seemingly different people can become the best of pals.
NETFLIX
Collider

'The Bear': How the FX Show Cooks Up a Fitting Commentary on Grief

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the FX series, The Bear. In 2000, celebrity chef, author and everyone’s favorite travel guide, Anthony Bourdain, took us behind the curtain of the world’s best kitchens. What we saw there was an eclectic group of cooks from different cultural backgrounds, each with their own story on how food influenced their life.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy