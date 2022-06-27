ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Five Questions with Joshua Trimm

By AMBER BROPHY abrophy@johnsoncitypress.com
Kingsport Times-News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoshua Trimm has just completed graduate school at East Tennessee State University. A Kingsport native, Trimm shares some of the obstacles that he had to overcome in order to graduate with his degree in Computer Science. Trimm is now working for Eastman Chemical and his story is one of perseverance and...

www.timesnews.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kingsport Times-News

Bryant named Health Professions dean at Northeast State

BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College has named David Bryant as dean for the Division of Health Professions. He had served as the division’s interim dean since 2019. Bryant’s call to emergency medicine grew from a young age. He grew up in the business, you might say. His...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson City Schools offers internships to students

Science Hill graduates ShelC’ Black and Sarah Burton talk about their experience with Johnson City Schools’ new internship program. Johnson City Schools do a lot to make sure that their students are as prepared as possible before they graduate and go into the workforce. This year they introduced student internships as a part of their Career and Technical Education program, which helps students to explore their career interests before graduation.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sullivan Commission’s discussion of pageant funds turns ‘chaotic’

BLOUNTVILLE — A 20-minute discussion/debate over a resolution proposing $1,000 county-funded scholarships for the next Miss Kingsport and Miss Sullivan County went from something simple to something complicated and ended with the sponsor rolling the issue to next month. The simple-to-complicated description paraphrases County Attorney Dan Street as commissioner...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Community Scrapbook: Turtle Derby 2022

Today's Community Scrapbook features photos from the 2022 Kingsport Lions Club Turtle Derby. The fun and successful Turtle Derby, hosted by dedicated volunteers from the Kingsport Lions Club, was held Saturday, May 28, at J. Fred Johnson Stadium in Kingsport. This year’s event honored the memory of a very special Lion and was named the Greg Lubrano Memorial Turtle Derby.
KINGSPORT, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingsport, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bristol Now first edition printed and on the street

Six Rivers Media, the parent company of the Kingsport Times News and Johnson City Press, launched its newest publication, Bristol Now, on Wednesday. Six Rivers employees hit the streets in the Twin Cities to give out copies of the new weekly newspaper.
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Photo gallery: Bristol Now kickoff party

Six Rivers Media, the parent company of the Kingsport Times News and Johnson City Press, launched its newest publication, Bristol Now, on Wednesday. Six Rivers employees hit the streets in the Twin Cities to give out copies of the new weekly newspaper. The company also held a launch party for the new publication at The Bristol Hotel.
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Holston Medical Group welcomes three to Kingsport practice

KINGSPORT — Holston Medical Group will add three medical providers to its Kingsport location next month. Daniel Carroll, Lisa Cook and Mitzi Musick will join HMG starting July 5 at the medical group’s Med Plaza location at 105 W. Stone Drive, Suite 3A. According to a news release from HMG, each provider has been serving the Kingsport community for several decades.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Upcoming Events as of June 27

The Upcoming Events list is a public service of the Times News. Email sports@timesnews.net, fax listing information to (423) 392-1385 or contact the Sports Department evenings at (423) 392-1323 or 1-800-251-0328, ext. 4323. Include sport, dates, deadlines, location and contact information. Baseball. • FUN FEST BASEBALL SKILLS CAMP, for ages...
KINGSPORT, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Aid#Eastman Chemical#Firehouse#Nissan Sentra
Kingsport Times-News

Aaron James Hiscutt

Aaron James Hiscutt, our beloved son, grandson, brother, nephew, uncle, and friend passed away suddenly on Monday June 27, 2022. Aaron was born on July 23, 1997, in Kingsport, TN. He was born with CHARGE Syndrome, and some might say he had special needs. The word special does apply to Aaron. Aaron lighted up everyone’s day, each and every day of his life. Where one may think he was limited, it was quite the contrary! Growing up he played T-Ball, traveled, went to Young Life Family Camp, rode the waves at Hilton Head, played in the Sullivan South High School Band, participated in POP Arts, Access ETSU (would have been entering his second year), Supercats Bowling League, horseback riding at Small Miracles, Sparkle Squad at DBHS, Mafair Youth Group and much, much more. Aaron was a faithful member of Mafair United Methodist Church. Aaron changed lives for the better of everyone with whom he came in contact. It was once said to Aaron’s Dad, “maybe Aaron was not the one with the disability, maybe it is us!”
KINGSPORT, TN
Virginia Business

Training’s in the cards for Hard Rock Bristol

Mike Pauley started learning poker from his grandfather around age 8 and traveled around the nation playing competitively during his early 20s. When he learned that the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol was hiring casino dealers, he applied online. “I had thought about having a career somewhere, but I...
Kingsport Times-News

Late-game rally falls short for Axmen

KINGSPORT — Danville dominated Kingsport for six innings Wednesday. The Axmen scored five runs on five hits and took advantage of a walk and a Danville error in the bottom of the seventh to cut into a healthy Otterbots lead. But Danville managed to hang on for a 7-6 Appalachian League baseball win at Hunter Wright Stadium.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Doughboys win fourth straight game

JOHNSON CITY — Dr. Enuf swatted down Tony Castonguay’s potential first-inning grand slam, and helped turn what could have been four runs into two — with an out thrown into the mix. And the impact of the Doughboys’ left-center field wall extension — an advertisement for the...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Computer Science
NewsBreak
Nissan
Kingsport Times-News

Fourth of July festivities abound

Whether you’re looking for outdoor fun, live music, food or fireworks, there’s plenty to choose from. Here’s a look at just a few of the festivities on tap in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia for the Fourth of July holiday:. • Natural Tunnel State Park in Duffield,...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jerry Joseph Peters

GRAY - It is with tremendous sadness that the family of Jerry Joseph Peters, 76, of Gray must announce his peaceful departure from our world. He was held in the arms of his wife and children until he was embraced by our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at his home. Jerry was born in Kingsport to the late Chapman and Jama Peters. He was a graduate of Boone High School and went on to serve his country in the U.S. Army. Jerry retired from Eastman Chemical Company in 1999 after 32 years of service. Jerry was a devoted member of the Apostolic Church of the Lord Jesus Christ for over 40 years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
GRAY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Billy Ray Lane

Billy Ray Lane, 83, born on May 7, 1939, died on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, doing one of the things he loved the most – mowing the yard. A loving husband, dad, and papaw, Bill enjoyed spending time with his family, working outside and watching westerns. He served in the United States Amy from 1959 – 1962. He graduated from ETSU and worked at AFG and General Shale.
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Linda Raleigh

KINGSPORT - Linda Raleigh, age 74 of Kingsport, TN, was reunited with her husband in Heaven on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Linda was born on February 11, 1948 in Kingsport, TN to Charles and Effie Bass. Linda was married to her most cherished and beloved friend, Dave Raleigh, for 54 years.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

'A Civil War Evening' with Generals Grant and Lee highlights July history happenings

It’s the last Wednesday of June, which means it’s time to check out the fun and interesting history happenings for the month of July. The Tri Cities Civil War Round Table and the city of Kingsport Cultural Arts Department are co-sponsoring Fun Fest’s “A Civil War Evening” on Monday, July 11, at 7 p.m. They will be presenting a two-act docudrama, “Battle of the Wilderness: Two Days in Hell,” featuring Curt Fields as Gen. U.S. Grant and Thomas Lee Jessee as Gen. Robert E. Lee. The event will be held at the Renaissance Center Theater, 1200 E. Center St., in Kingsport. There is a $5 charge for the event. Tickets can be purchased at the theater on the evening of the event or at the Fun Fest Store. Both Fields and Jessee are nationally recognized for their portrayals of the two generals.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Let the mind of Christ be in you

Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays. “Let this mind be in you, which was also in Christ Jesus: who, being in the form of God, thought it not robbery to be equal with God: But made himself of no reputation, and took upon him the form of a servant, and was made in the likeness of men: and being found in fashion as a man, he humbled himself, and became obedient unto death, even the death of the cross.” (Philippians 2:5-8)
KINGSPORT, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy