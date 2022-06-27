ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SROs, new signage highlight OP council meeting

By Charlie Keegan
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
When city council members in Overland Park, Kansas, meet Monday night , they’ll discuss renewing contracts to provide school resource officers to the Blue Valley and Shawnee Mission school districts, as well as to Saint Thomas Aquinas High School.

The city’s police department has provided officers for middle and high schools for years. Monday’s agenda item keeps the agreement in place for the next two school years.

Under the agreement, the city provides the officers with all the equipment they need to do their job. The schools pay the city $29 per hour worked for each SRO.

City leaders will also discuss spending $300,000 on new wayfinding signage around downtown. The signs would follow new regional guidelines to create uniform signs from city to city in the metropolitan area.

Project leaders would work with the public to discuss what destinations to include on the signs. They would be in place by 2024. A federal grant would cover a third of the project’s cost.

The city council meets at 7:30 p.m. Monday at city hall, 8500 Santa Fe Drive in Overland Park.

