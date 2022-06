PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - If you’ve noticed black beetles crawling around this week, you’re not alone. Some in the Valley have said they’ve seen hundreds, even thousands, of these beetles crawling inside and outside! “It’s been a lot of scared people freaking about hundreds upon thousands of beetles entering their home the last two or three days,” Burns Pest Elimination’s Mike Boyle said.

