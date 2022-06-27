ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
July 4th weekend events on the Coast: Fireworks, Crab Fest, fishing rodeo & more

By Mary Perez
July 4 is a fun time to be in South Mississippi to eat crab and other specialties in Bay St. Louis, see the fish weighed and take a spin on the rides at the Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo in Gulfport and catch at least one of the fireworks shows.

Here’s what’s happening over the long Fourth of July weekend on the Coast:

Weekend of fireworks

July 2 — Diamondhead Fireworks viewing party will be at the south side of the city from 6-10 p.m., with fireworks at 9 p.m. Music, food trucks, draft beer truck. Bring a chair.

July 2 — Flint Creek Fireworks at 9 p.m. at Flint Creek Water Park in Wiggins.

July 3 — Fireworks at MGM Park on U.S. 90 at Caillavet Street, Biloxi, following the Minor League Baseball game between the Biloxi Shuckers and Mississippi Braves. The game starts at 6:50. Tickets start at $15.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k7hVF_0gNEji1V00
Fireworks displays at MGM Park after some home games are popular with Biloxi Shuckers fans. Tim Isbell/Sun Herald file

July 4 fireworks

These fireworks shows are on Monday, July 4:

Biloxi fireworks at 9 p.m. Fireworks fired from a barge near Deer Island. Best viewing spots are from Biloxi Bay Bridge to Biloxi Lighthouse. Fireworks free zone for spectators is from Biloxi Small Craft Harbor to Oak Street.

Gulfport Fireworks at 8:45 p.m. Fireworks will be shot from Moses Jetty in the Gulfport Municipal Marina. Best viewing areas from Jones Park, Gulfport Marina and the beach south of U.S. 90. Fireworks free area from 15th Street to 25th Avenue. the CTA parking garage at 1417 20th Ave, will charge $10 cash for parking starting at 4:15 p.m., which includes on-site security, restrooms and free ADA equipped shuttle service to Jones Park.

Ocean Springs Fireworks at 8:45 p.m. at Front Beach. Music, food and fun at Fort Maurepas starting at 6:30 p.m.

Pascagoula Fireworks at 8:45 p.m. at the beach. 8:45 pm. Parking allowed on Beach Boulevard east of Beach Park. 550 foot safety zone from the barge will be set up for boaters. Listen to patriotic music in sync with the fireworks at Magic 93.7.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dsBSL_0gNEji1V00
A family races back to the sand prior to the fireworks show on Front Beach in Ocean Springs in 2020. Besides the fireworks, July 4 will be celebrated with music, good food and family fun. Lukas Flippo/lflippo@sunherald.com

Weekend events

June 30-July 2 — Our Lady of the Gulf Crab Festival, 228 South Beach Blvd., Bay St. Louis. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Free admission. Local food such as boiled crab and shrimp, po-boys, gumbo, crab stuffed potatoes, biscuits and burgers. Also live music, 100 arts and crafts booths, rides, raffles, crab races, $15,000 drawdown, 5K and fun run.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HT7xU_0gNEji1V00
Trays of freshly boiled crabs are moved to the front for sale after being sorted at Our Lady of the Gulf Church’s Crab Festival in Bay St. Louis, a Fourth of July weekend tradition.. Amanda McCoy/amccoy@sunherald.com

July 1 — First Friday at The District Green on Howard Avenue in downton Biloxi. 5-9 p.m. Free. Downtown poker run, bands, food trucks.

July 1 — Daughtry: The Dearly Beloved Tour at 8 p.m. at IP Casino Resort, Biloxi. Tickets start at $69.

July 1-4 — Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo at Jones Park, U.S. 90, Gulfport. Gates open at noon daily. Admission is $5 per day, with kids 5 and under free. Extra cost for carnival rides. Fun for the entire family with fireworks, fishing, and vendors. Contestants fish the Gulf waters for days, competing for cash and prizes in 30 categories of saltwater and freshwater fish. Event attracts an average of 50,000 people every year. Fireworks at 8:45 p.m. on July 4.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aJ7Qn_0gNEji1V00
A blue catfish it placed on ice and for display at the Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo in Jones Park. Sun Herald file

July 3 — Dominoes Tournament from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. at Biloxi Civic Center, 578 Howard Ave, Biloxi.’

July 4 — Go Fourth Celebration , noon-5 p.m. at Mississippi Coast Model Railroad Museum, 522 Pass Road, Gulfport. Admission is $5 per adult and $2 per child.

July 4 — Fourth of July Car Meet at the River Park Boat Launch, Pascagoula. Car meet 7:30-10 p.m.. Fireworks show 10-11:30 p.m.

July 4 — Fourth of July Celebration 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Mississippi Aquarium, 2100 E Beach Blvd, Gulfport. Free for members $15 for non-members. After-hours access, ambassador animal encounters. Members get a prime viewing spot for Gulfport’s firework display.

July 8 — The Oak Ridge Boys performance at Island View Casino, Gulfport is sold out.

Other upcoming events are listed on the Coastal Mississippi website, along with a big list of things to do on the Coast and local attractions .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zTw3X_0gNEji1V00
Children play with sparklers on the beach in Gulfport at the July 4 fireworks. Tim Isbell/Sun Herald file

As recognized with the 2006 Pulitzer Gold Medal for Public Service for its coverage of Hurricane Katrina, the Sun Herald is dedicated to telling the stories of the diverse communities comprising the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The area is known for its seafood, shipbuilding and tourism. The Mississippi Coast is home to 12 major casino resort properties, Keesler Air Force Base, the electronic and cyber warfare training center of the U.S. Air Force and the headquarters of the famed “HurricaneHunters;” the US Naval Construction Battalion Center, home to the Altantic Seabees; and NASA’s John C. Stennis Space Center.

