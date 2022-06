“We have 20% less water than we did 20 years ago.”. Peak snowmelt occurred early this year as below average snow levels melted and evaporated more quickly amid record high winds and dry conditions this spring. Water managers are trying to manage with less and trying to grasp a more realistic estimate of how much water can be expected to run through the Colorado River in a changing climate. And with increasing downstream user demands there is litigation among water rights holders and talks among western states about how to work with the overallocated Colorado River Compact.

GUNNISON COUNTY, CO ・ 22 HOURS AGO